Muhammad Faisal Sagala

RTC ML Aibot Smart Risk Tickmill 5

Muhammad Faisal Sagala
0 reviews
Reliability
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 0%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
2.39 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2.39 USD (242 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.06 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (2.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2.39 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
93.03%
Max deposit load:
1.90%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
46 minutes
Recovery Factor:
77.67
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
39.83
Expected Payoff:
2.39 USD
Average Profit:
2.39 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
0.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
0.03 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
4.14% (20.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 242
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.39 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 973
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
19 more...
This signal applies a conservative smart risk trading approach designed for long-term account stability.

Key Characteristics:
✔ Conservative risk profile
✔ Smart risk control system
✔ No martingale
✔ No grid
✔ No averaging
✔ Focus on capital protection
✔ Suitable for small and medium accounts

The trading logic uses machine learning assisted analysis combined with strict risk rules to avoid overtrading and emotional decisions.

This signal prioritizes:
• Low drawdown
• Stable equity growth
• Trade quality over quantity

Recommended for traders who value consistency and account safety rather than aggressive profit chasing.

Despite using a conservative risk model, this signal has consistently delivered higher net profit with drawdown consistently maintained at low levels.

This demonstrates the effectiveness of strict risk control and disciplined trade selection.

Platform: MetaTrader 5


No reviews
2026.01.12 05:19
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 05:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 05:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.