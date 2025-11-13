信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / GCEA XAU 3
Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc

GCEA XAU 3

Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc
0条评论
可靠性
6
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 40 USD per 
增长自 2025 22%
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
40
盈利交易:
20 (50.00%)
亏损交易:
20 (50.00%)
最好交易:
20.73 USD
最差交易:
-16.37 USD
毛利:
275.58 USD (27 807 pips)
毛利亏损:
-172.01 USD (16 864 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (74.62 USD)
最大连续盈利:
74.62 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.21
交易活动:
14.84%
最大入金加载:
3.53%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
15
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
1.81
长期交易:
38 (95.00%)
短期交易:
2 (5.00%)
利润因子:
1.60
预期回报:
2.59 USD
平均利润:
13.78 USD
平均损失:
-8.60 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-57.33 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-57.33 USD (4)
每月增长:
12.55%
算法交易:
75%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
15.71 USD
最大值:
57.33 USD (9.17%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.14% (57.33 USD)
净值:
3.29% (15.66 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.a 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.a 104
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.a 11K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +20.73 USD
最差交易: -16 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +74.62 USD
最大连续亏损: -57.33 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 StraitsFutures-ATL Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

GCEA – XAU | Conservative Trend-Following Gold System

GCEA – XAU is a conservative gold trading system built for long-term capital growth, not short-term speculation.

This system does NOT use martingale, grid, or any averaging strategies.
There is no position stacking, no recovery trading, and no risky overexposure.

Every trade is executed with:

  • Predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Strict risk management rules

  • Clean entries aligned with the dominant market trend

GCEA – XAU follows the trend only and never trades against trend direction.
The strategy focuses on high-probability pullback entries instead of chasing price or forcing trades.

This is not a fast-profit or aggressive system.
Growth is intentionally controlled to maintain very low drawdown and protect account equity over time.

This signal is NOT designed for gamblers or short-term speculators.
It is created exclusively for patient, disciplined investors who prioritize capital preservation over quick returns.

FAQ – How This System Trades

Q: Does this system use martingale, grid, or recovery trading?
A: No. GCEA – XAU does not use martingale, grid, or any form of averaging or recovery strategies. Each trade is independent and strictly risk-controlled.

Q: Does the system trade against the trend?
A: No. All trades follow the dominant market trend. The system avoids counter-trend setups to reduce unnecessary drawdown.

Q: How are entries selected?
A: Entries are based on pullback conditions within an established trend. The system avoids chasing price and waits for controlled market retracements.

Q: Are Stop Loss and Take Profit always used?
A: Yes. Every trade is placed with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit to ensure clear risk definition and capital protection.

Q: Is this a high-frequency or scalping system?
A: No. GCEA – XAU focuses on quality setups rather than trade quantity. Trades are selective and executed only when conditions are met.

Q: Who is this system suitable for?
A: This system is suitable for long-term, disciplined investors who prefer stability, low drawdown, and controlled growth over fast or aggressive returns.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments, including gold (XAUUSD), involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance of this signal does not guarantee future results. Market conditions may change at any time, and drawdown or losses can occur.

This signal is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a guarantee of profit.

Subscribers are fully responsible for:

  • Their own risk management

  • Position sizing and leverage settings

  • Broker execution conditions

It is strongly recommended to start with a demo account or small capital, apply conservative risk parameters, and ensure your account can tolerate temporary drawdowns.

By subscribing to this signal, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks involved.

Thank,
没有评论
2025.12.19 01:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.17 02:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 15:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 09:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 06:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 10:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.13 09:21
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.13 09:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 09:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
GCEA XAU 3
每月40 USD
22%
0
0
USD
544
USD
6
75%
40
50%
15%
1.60
2.59
USD
10%
1:500
