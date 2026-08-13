XLCI: The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund
今日XLCI汇率已更改0.68%。当日，交易品种以低点23.74和高点23.74进行交易。
关注The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
常见问题解答
XLCI股票今天的价格是多少？
The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund股票今天的定价为23.74。它在23.74 - 23.74范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为23.58，交易量达到1。XLCI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund股票是否支付股息？
The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund目前的价值为23.74。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-5.32%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪XLCI走势。
如何购买XLCI股票？
您可以以23.74的当前价格购买The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund股票。订单通常设置在23.74或24.04附近，而1和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注XLCI的实时图表更新。
如何投资XLCI股票？
投资The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund需要考虑年度范围22.62 - 26.10和当前价格23.74。许多人在以23.74或24.04下订单之前，会比较1.19%和。实时查看XLCI价格图表，了解每日变化。
The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund的最高价格是26.10。在22.62 - 26.10内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund的绩效。
The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund股票的最低价格是多少？
The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund（XLCI）的最低价格为22.62。将其与当前的23.74和22.62 - 26.10进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看XLCI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
XLCI股票是什么时候拆分的？
The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、23.58和-5.32%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 23.58
- 开盘价
- 23.74
- 卖价
- 23.74
- 买价
- 24.04
- 最低价
- 23.74
- 最高价
- 23.74
- 交易量
- 1
- 日变化
- 0.68%
- 月变化
- 1.19%
- 6个月变化
- -4.98%
- 年变化
- -5.32%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%