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XLCI: The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund

23.74 USD 0.16 (0.68%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日XLCI汇率已更改0.68%。当日，交易品种以低点23.74和高点23.74进行交易。

关注The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

常见问题解答

XLCI股票今天的价格是多少？

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund股票今天的定价为23.74。它在23.74 - 23.74范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为23.58，交易量达到1。XLCI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund股票是否支付股息？

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund目前的价值为23.74。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-5.32%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪XLCI走势。

如何购买XLCI股票？

您可以以23.74的当前价格购买The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund股票。订单通常设置在23.74或24.04附近，而1和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注XLCI的实时图表更新。

如何投资XLCI股票？

投资The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund需要考虑年度范围22.62 - 26.10和当前价格23.74。许多人在以23.74或24.04下订单之前，会比较1.19%和。实时查看XLCI价格图表，了解每日变化。

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund的最高价格是26.10。在22.62 - 26.10内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund的绩效。

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund股票的最低价格是多少？

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund（XLCI）的最低价格为22.62。将其与当前的23.74和22.62 - 26.10进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看XLCI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

XLCI股票是什么时候拆分的？

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、23.58和-5.32%中可见。

日范围
23.74 23.74
年范围
22.62 26.10
前一天收盘价
23.58
开盘价
23.74
卖价
23.74
买价
24.04
最低价
23.74
最高价
23.74
交易量
1
日变化
0.68%
月变化
1.19%
6个月变化
-4.98%
年变化
-5.32%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%