











Strategy Highlights: • 14 Months Verified Live Performance (Cent Account architecture for micro-granular risk control). • 500,000+ total executions logged (1,000+ daily high-frequency execution rate). • Strict Risk Management: Max Drawdown strictly capped under 25%. • Verified via Vantage Official Copy Trading & Live MT5 Read-Only Investor Access.













What We Need: We are looking for experienced MQL5 community members, EA reviewers, or Forex IB partners who can introduce/promote this verified live system to real traders and copy-trading clients.













Compensation Structure:













Upfront Review / Sponsorship Fee: $100 - $150 USD upon publishing a real review/recommendation to your network/community.













Long-Term Revenue Share: 50/50 split on all Vantage IB Lot Rebates and Performance Fees generated from your referred copy-traders. (Due to our 1,000 trades/day frequency, the ongoing IB rebate yield is exceptionally high).













Requirement: Please reply with a brief note about your background, your community size/client base, and how you plan to introduce this strategy. Only serious partners with real trader audiences.