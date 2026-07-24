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I am an MQL5 developer who has built and operated a 50:50 Dynamic Delta-Neutral Hedging System for XAUUSD.

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Strategy Highlights: • 14 Months Verified Live Performance (Cent Account architecture for micro-granular risk control). • 500,000+ total executions logged (1,000+ daily high-frequency execution rate). • Strict Risk Management: Max Drawdown strictly capped under 25%. • Verified via Vantage Official Copy Trading & Live MT5 Read-Only Investor Access.



What We Need: We are looking for experienced MQL5 community members, EA reviewers, or Forex IB partners who can introduce/promote this verified live system to real traders and copy-trading clients.



Compensation Structure:



Upfront Review / Sponsorship Fee: $100 - $150 USD upon publishing a real review/recommendation to your network/community.



Long-Term Revenue Share: 50/50 split on all Vantage IB Lot Rebates and Performance Fees generated from your referred copy-traders. (Due to our 1,000 trades/day frequency, the ongoing IB rebate yield is exceptionally high).



Requirement: Please reply with a brief note about your background, your community size/client base, and how you plan to introduce this strategy. Only serious partners with real trader audiences.

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(3)
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