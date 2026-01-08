We're looking for an experienced developer.

Additional updates to the existing grid strategy EA for risk management purposes.

Strategy: Based on balance/capital, if a negative % is reached, enter a sell order for the % of the accumulated lot.

Example) Starting with an account balance of $1,000, if the balance reaches a negative -30% (accumulation balance buys 0.01, 0.02, and continues to accumulate, totaling 1.00 lots), enter a sell order for 0.50.

If the balance continues to reach a negative -40% (accumulation balance buys 1.00 to 1.50, totaling 1.00 lots), enter an additional sell order for 0.25.

As above, enter additional sell orders in stages based on the negative balance.

Separate TP/SL settings for additional sell orders.

EA must be stable on actual ticks.

Parameters are input by external users.

Chart display.

Deployed EAs must exactly match the specifications.

Source code must be transferred accurately to the client. It should be optimized for VPS.



