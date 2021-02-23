SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / The Euphoria
The Euphoria

Smart Forex Lab.
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
240 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2021 69%
Weltrade-Live
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 463
Profit Trade:
1 850 (75.11%)
Loss Trade:
613 (24.89%)
Best Trade:
431.37 USD
Worst Trade:
-53.60 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 647.88 USD (555 737 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 782.16 USD (471 440 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
44 (185.31 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
431.37 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
51.13%
Massimo carico di deposito:
61.23%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
29
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.81
Long Trade:
1 138 (46.20%)
Short Trade:
1 325 (53.80%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.18
Profitto previsto:
0.35 USD
Profitto medio:
3.05 USD
Perdita media:
-7.80 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
40 (-513.65 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-519.07 USD (25)
Crescita mensile:
-16.91%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1 070.84 USD (37.20%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
32.17% (1 070.84 USD)
Per equità:
47.41% (710.63 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 1257
EURJPY 337
AUDNZD 298
AUDCAD 188
AUDCHF 173
AUDJPY 112
CADCHF 97
profit 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 312
EURJPY -84
AUDNZD -171
AUDCAD 267
AUDCHF -174
AUDJPY 82
CADCHF 203
profit 431
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 37K
EURJPY -8.9K
AUDNZD -11K
AUDCAD 40K
AUDCHF -9.7K
AUDJPY 17K
CADCHF 24K
profit 0
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +431.37 USD
Worst Trade: -54 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 25
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +185.31 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -513.65 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ForexTrend-Trade5
0.00 × 4
Z.comTradeUKLtd-Live-UK
0.00 × 34
Swissinv24-Main
0.00 × 2
GrintaInvest-Real
0.00 × 2
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
0.00 × 3
GoTLimited-Live
0.00 × 7
PrimeQuotes-Live
0.00 × 1
SimpleFX-LiveUK
0.00 × 76
ValutradesSeychelles-Real-HK
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 16
TriveFinancial-Live-5
0.00 × 38
FreshForex-Real
0.00 × 6
IVMarkets-Live
0.00 × 10
KTM-Live
0.00 × 43
Osprey-Live
0.00 × 12
SageFx-Live
0.00 × 11
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 27
LQDLLC-Live01
0.00 × 2
WorldCapitalGroup-Real
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 72
InfinoxCapital-Live04
0.00 × 3
Just2Trade-Real3
0.00 × 24
LirunexLimited-Live
0.00 × 24
AudentiaCapital-Live
0.00 × 6
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 8
937 più
2025.05.15 01:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.13 12:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.03 00:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.18 08:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.17 20:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.03 01:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.27 16:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.17 05:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.14 00:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.28 03:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.22 14:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.02.26 18:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.02.26 11:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.12.20 21:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.07.01 10:37
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:100 - 1:500
2022.07.01 06:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.06.29 05:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.05.18 03:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.05.15 10:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.05.03 03:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
The Euphoria
30USD al mese
69%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
240
99%
2 463
75%
51%
1.18
0.35
USD
47%
1:100
Copia

