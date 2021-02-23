- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
2 463
Profit Trade:
1 850 (75.11%)
Loss Trade:
613 (24.89%)
Best Trade:
431.37 USD
Worst Trade:
-53.60 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 647.88 USD (555 737 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 782.16 USD (471 440 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
44 (185.31 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
431.37 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
51.13%
Massimo carico di deposito:
61.23%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
29
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.81
Long Trade:
1 138 (46.20%)
Short Trade:
1 325 (53.80%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.18
Profitto previsto:
0.35 USD
Profitto medio:
3.05 USD
Perdita media:
-7.80 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
40 (-513.65 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-519.07 USD (25)
Crescita mensile:
-16.91%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1 070.84 USD (37.20%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
32.17% (1 070.84 USD)
Per equità:
47.41% (710.63 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1257
|EURJPY
|337
|AUDNZD
|298
|AUDCAD
|188
|AUDCHF
|173
|AUDJPY
|112
|CADCHF
|97
|profit
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|312
|EURJPY
|-84
|AUDNZD
|-171
|AUDCAD
|267
|AUDCHF
|-174
|AUDJPY
|82
|CADCHF
|203
|profit
|431
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|37K
|EURJPY
|-8.9K
|AUDNZD
|-11K
|AUDCAD
|40K
|AUDCHF
|-9.7K
|AUDJPY
|17K
|CADCHF
|24K
|profit
|0
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +431.37 USD
Worst Trade: -54 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 25
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +185.31 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -513.65 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ForexTrend-Trade5
|0.00 × 4
|
Z.comTradeUKLtd-Live-UK
|0.00 × 34
|
Swissinv24-Main
|0.00 × 2
|
GrintaInvest-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
|0.00 × 3
|
GoTLimited-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
PrimeQuotes-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 76
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real-HK
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 16
|
TriveFinancial-Live-5
|0.00 × 38
|
FreshForex-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
IVMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
KTM-Live
|0.00 × 43
|
Osprey-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
SageFx-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 27
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 2
|
WorldCapitalGroup-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 72
|
InfinoxCapital-Live04
|0.00 × 3
|
Just2Trade-Real3
|0.00 × 24
|
LirunexLimited-Live
|0.00 × 24
|
AudentiaCapital-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.00 × 8
937 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Features
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial
- Expert: True Range P MT4 EA, FX Rover P MT4 EA
- Strategy: scalping, grid
- Risk: medium
- Backtested: Weltrade in 2010-2020
Recommendations
- Time: GMT+3 / GMT+2 (summer / winter)
- Leverage: 1:100+
- Min balance: $1000
- Account: Forex Chief Direct FX, IC Markets Raw Spread, Tickmill Pro, Weltrade Pro
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
69%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
USD
USD
240
99%
2 463
75%
51%
1.18
0.35
USD
USD
47%
1:100