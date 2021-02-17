- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
3 301
Profit Trade:
2 529 (76.61%)
Loss Trade:
772 (23.39%)
Best Trade:
16 485.35 USD
Worst Trade:
-6 378.50 USD
Profitto lordo:
187 203.92 USD (1 544 031 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-113 816.55 USD (1 012 589 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
69 (3 788.78 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
46 465.20 USD (25)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
98.85%
Massimo carico di deposito:
76.21%
Ultimo trade:
23 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.99
Long Trade:
1 727 (52.32%)
Short Trade:
1 574 (47.68%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.64
Profitto previsto:
22.23 USD
Profitto medio:
74.02 USD
Perdita media:
-147.43 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
29 (-36 939.59 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-36 939.59 USD (29)
Crescita mensile:
1.65%
Previsione annuale:
20.07%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
36 939.59 USD (51.79%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
60.24% (36 939.59 USD)
Per equità:
80.22% (49 114.07 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|2969
|GBPUSD
|268
|XAUUSD
|35
|AUDCHF
|11
|USDJPY
|6
|BTCUSD
|4
|AUDUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|2
|AUDNZD
|1
|YM
|1
|BABA
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|72K
|GBPUSD
|554
|XAUUSD
|217
|AUDCHF
|13
|USDJPY
|-33
|BTCUSD
|2
|AUDUSD
|6
|USDCAD
|-39
|AUDNZD
|232
|YM
|-1
|BABA
|0
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|154K
|GBPUSD
|8.8K
|XAUUSD
|-12K
|AUDCHF
|1.3K
|USDJPY
|-22
|BTCUSD
|390K
|AUDUSD
|-10
|USDCAD
|-495
|AUDNZD
|530
|YM
|-10
|BABA
|3
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +16 485.35 USD
Worst Trade: -6 379 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 25
Massime perdite consecutive: 29
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +3 788.78 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -36 939.59 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ForexClub-MT4 Real Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
LMAX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tallinex-PRO Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MillTrade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 2
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.04 × 98
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.13 × 32
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.13 × 118
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.18 × 955
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.27 × 6531
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.31 × 531
Robot works on eur/usd. Sometimes I trade myself with a leverage of no more than 1 to 5
