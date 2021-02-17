SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Alina robot
Alna Pustovoit

Alina robot

Alna Pustovoit
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
264 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2020 1 098%
ForexClub-MT4 Real Server
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3 301
Profit Trade:
2 529 (76.61%)
Loss Trade:
772 (23.39%)
Best Trade:
16 485.35 USD
Worst Trade:
-6 378.50 USD
Profitto lordo:
187 203.92 USD (1 544 031 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-113 816.55 USD (1 012 589 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
69 (3 788.78 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
46 465.20 USD (25)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
98.85%
Massimo carico di deposito:
76.21%
Ultimo trade:
23 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.99
Long Trade:
1 727 (52.32%)
Short Trade:
1 574 (47.68%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.64
Profitto previsto:
22.23 USD
Profitto medio:
74.02 USD
Perdita media:
-147.43 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
29 (-36 939.59 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-36 939.59 USD (29)
Crescita mensile:
1.65%
Previsione annuale:
20.07%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
36 939.59 USD (51.79%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
60.24% (36 939.59 USD)
Per equità:
80.22% (49 114.07 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 2969
GBPUSD 268
XAUUSD 35
AUDCHF 11
USDJPY 6
BTCUSD 4
AUDUSD 3
USDCAD 2
AUDNZD 1
YM 1
BABA 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 72K
GBPUSD 554
XAUUSD 217
AUDCHF 13
USDJPY -33
BTCUSD 2
AUDUSD 6
USDCAD -39
AUDNZD 232
YM -1
BABA 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 154K
GBPUSD 8.8K
XAUUSD -12K
AUDCHF 1.3K
USDJPY -22
BTCUSD 390K
AUDUSD -10
USDCAD -495
AUDNZD 530
YM -10
BABA 3
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +16 485.35 USD
Worst Trade: -6 379 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 25
Massime perdite consecutive: 29
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +3 788.78 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -36 939.59 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ForexClub-MT4 Real Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

LMAX-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
AM-Live
0.00 × 1
Tallinex-PRO Live
0.00 × 1
MillTrade-Real
0.00 × 1
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 2
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.04 × 98
TradersWay-Live
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.13 × 32
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.13 × 118
VTMarkets-Live
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.18 × 955
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.27 × 6531
TickmillUK-Live03
0.27 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.31 × 531
97 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Robot works on eur/usd. Sometimes I trade myself with a leverage of no more than 1 to 5
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.22 15:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 19:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.13 16:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 14:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.12 12:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.30 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.30 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 20:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.10 15:18
No swaps are charged
2025.07.10 15:18
No swaps are charged
2025.07.02 01:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.17 12:03
No swaps are charged
2025.06.17 12:03
No swaps are charged
2025.06.13 02:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.13 01:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.21 07:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.21 07:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.21 06:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.21 06:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.13 13:27
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Alina robot
30USD al mese
1 098%
0
0
USD
73K
USD
264
99%
3 301
76%
99%
1.64
22.23
USD
80%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.