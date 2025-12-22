- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
61
Profit Trade:
52 (85.24%)
Loss Trade:
9 (14.75%)
Best Trade:
104.31 USD
Worst Trade:
-41.15 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 878.44 USD (1 424 514 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-182.31 USD (294 243 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (766.80 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
766.80 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.85
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.05%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
39
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
22.79
Long Trade:
60 (98.36%)
Short Trade:
1 (1.64%)
Fattore di profitto:
10.30
Profitto previsto:
27.81 USD
Profitto medio:
36.12 USD
Perdita media:
-20.26 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-57.96 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-74.44 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
169.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
74.44 USD (5.19%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.19% (74.44 USD)
Per equità:
4.70% (125.28 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|28
|BITCOIN
|20
|SILVER
|5
|USDJPY
|4
|EURCAD
|3
|WTI
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GOLD
|767
|BITCOIN
|750
|SILVER
|248
|USDJPY
|-77
|EURCAD
|18
|WTI
|-10
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GOLD
|48K
|BITCOIN
|1.1M
|SILVER
|5K
|USDJPY
|-2.4K
|EURCAD
|731
|WTI
|-512
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +104.31 USD
Worst Trade: -41 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +766.80 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -57.96 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FxPro-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 53
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 37
|
FxPro-MT5 Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.09 × 34
|
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
|0.57 × 14
|
FxPro-MT5
|0.61 × 840
|
Swissquote-Server
|1.00 × 3
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|1.45 × 20
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|3.50 × 2
|
Alpari-MT5
|4.00 × 1
|
PROFITGroup-Server
|19.00 × 1
Gold Digger X is a high-precision gold trading signal built on advanced market structure analysis and professional wave-based interpretation.
All trade decisions are driven by deep analysis of price cycles, impulse and corrective phases, and market rhythm, allowing accurate identification of high-probability entry zones near key turning points.
The strategy focuses on precision over frequency, aiming for consistent performance, controlled drawdown, and disciplined execution.
Every position is planned with clear risk parameters and strict capital management rules.
✔ XAUUSD focused
✔ H1 intraday and swing trading
✔ Structure-based entries
✔ Strict risk management
✔ Stop loss on every trade
Designed for traders who understand that markets move in structured cycles, not randomness.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
1000USD al mese
170%
0
0
USD
USD
2.7K
USD
USD
2
0%
61
85%
100%
10.30
27.81
USD
USD
5%
1:500