SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Digger X
Romany Badry Helmy Hanna

Gold Digger X

Romany Badry Helmy Hanna
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 1000 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 170%
FxPro-MT5
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
61
Profit Trade:
52 (85.24%)
Loss Trade:
9 (14.75%)
Best Trade:
104.31 USD
Worst Trade:
-41.15 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 878.44 USD (1 424 514 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-182.31 USD (294 243 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (766.80 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
766.80 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.85
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.05%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
39
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
22.79
Long Trade:
60 (98.36%)
Short Trade:
1 (1.64%)
Fattore di profitto:
10.30
Profitto previsto:
27.81 USD
Profitto medio:
36.12 USD
Perdita media:
-20.26 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-57.96 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-74.44 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
169.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
74.44 USD (5.19%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.19% (74.44 USD)
Per equità:
4.70% (125.28 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLD 28
BITCOIN 20
SILVER 5
USDJPY 4
EURCAD 3
WTI 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLD 767
BITCOIN 750
SILVER 248
USDJPY -77
EURCAD 18
WTI -10
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLD 48K
BITCOIN 1.1M
SILVER 5K
USDJPY -2.4K
EURCAD 731
WTI -512
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +104.31 USD
Worst Trade: -41 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +766.80 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -57.96 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FxPro-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 10
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 53
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 37
FxPro-MT5 Live03
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.09 × 34
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.57 × 14
FxPro-MT5
0.61 × 840
Swissquote-Server
1.00 × 3
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1.45 × 20
AdmiralMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
3.50 × 2
Alpari-MT5
4.00 × 1
PROFITGroup-Server
19.00 × 1
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Gold Digger X is a high-precision gold trading signal built on advanced market structure analysis and professional wave-based interpretation.

All trade decisions are driven by deep analysis of price cycles, impulse and corrective phases, and market rhythm, allowing accurate identification of high-probability entry zones near key turning points.

The strategy focuses on precision over frequency, aiming for consistent performance, controlled drawdown, and disciplined execution.
Every position is planned with clear risk parameters and strict capital management rules.

✔ XAUUSD focused
✔ H1 intraday and swing trading 
✔ Structure-based entries
✔ Strict risk management
✔ Stop loss on every trade

Designed for traders who understand that markets move in structured cycles, not randomness.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.22 02:26
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 02:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 01:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Gold Digger X
1000USD al mese
170%
0
0
USD
2.7K
USD
2
0%
61
85%
100%
10.30
27.81
USD
5%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.