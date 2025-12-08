- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
12
Profit Trade:
9 (75.00%)
Loss Trade:
3 (25.00%)
Best Trade:
72 083.23 IDR
Worst Trade:
-36 239.89 IDR
Profitto lordo:
271 592.40 IDR (6 478 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-102 339.02 IDR (2 890 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (187 544.77 IDR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
187 544.77 IDR (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.66
Attività di trading:
7.56%
Massimo carico di deposito:
51.58%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
3.26
Long Trade:
6 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
6 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.65
Profitto previsto:
14 104.45 IDR
Profitto medio:
30 176.93 IDR
Perdita media:
-34 113.01 IDR
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-46 266.63 IDR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-46 266.63 IDR (2)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
25 702.46 IDR
Massimale:
51 955.67 IDR (1.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.97% (49 937.55 IDR)
Per equità:
1.02% (52 639.97 IDR)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|7
|EURUSD
|3
|USDJPY
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|8
|EURUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|8
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.4K
|EURUSD
|58
|USDJPY
|93
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +72 083.23 IDR
Worst Trade: -36 240 IDR
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +187 544.77 IDR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -46 266.63 IDR
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.36 × 547
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.82 × 194
|
Weltrade-Real
|1.15 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.48 × 44
|
Exness-MT5Real
|3.43 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|5.94 × 36
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|6.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 6
|6.12 × 26
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|8.06 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|11.69 × 4384
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|12.00 × 2
|
Opogroup-Server1
|15.63 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|19.93 × 15
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.19 × 32
ALWAYS HAVE A TRADING MINDSET AS A BUSINESS
Safe trading and long-term profits, not just thinking about large profits in a short time, which ultimately leads to a margin call/loss of all money.
- Profit and loss are part of business.
- Always view trading as a long-term journey.
- Trade with money management, with a maximum risk per trade of 1.5% (less is better) of your balance to maintain psychological health in the event of a loss.
- I always open the market with pending orders (to be consistent with trading rules, avoid having to monitor the market constantly, and avoid overtrading).
- My trading positions always have stop-loss (SL) and take profit (TP) (to avoid uncontrolled or excessively volatile market movements) to maintain a safe balance.
- I don't promise profits every month; sometimes we have losing months, but based on experience, I'm confident that in the long run, it will be profitable.(2-15% average per month based on experience).
- Thank you, and happy trading.
