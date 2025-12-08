SegnaliSezioni
I Wayan Widya

BALI ISLAND SCALP

I Wayan Widya
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 3%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
12
Profit Trade:
9 (75.00%)
Loss Trade:
3 (25.00%)
Best Trade:
72 083.23 IDR
Worst Trade:
-36 239.89 IDR
Profitto lordo:
271 592.40 IDR (6 478 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-102 339.02 IDR (2 890 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (187 544.77 IDR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
187 544.77 IDR (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.66
Attività di trading:
7.56%
Massimo carico di deposito:
51.58%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
3.26
Long Trade:
6 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
6 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.65
Profitto previsto:
14 104.45 IDR
Profitto medio:
30 176.93 IDR
Perdita media:
-34 113.01 IDR
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-46 266.63 IDR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-46 266.63 IDR (2)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
25 702.46 IDR
Massimale:
51 955.67 IDR (1.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.97% (49 937.55 IDR)
Per equità:
1.02% (52 639.97 IDR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 7
EURUSD 3
USDJPY 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 8
EURUSD 1
USDJPY 8
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 3.4K
EURUSD 58
USDJPY 93
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +72 083.23 IDR
Worst Trade: -36 240 IDR
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +187 544.77 IDR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -46 266.63 IDR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.36 × 547
Exness-MT5Real15
0.82 × 194
Weltrade-Real
1.15 × 13
Exness-MT5Real12
1.48 × 44
Exness-MT5Real
3.43 × 21
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.94 × 36
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 6
6.12 × 26
Exness-MT5Real6
8.06 × 18
Exness-MT5Real8
11.69 × 4384
XMGlobal-MT5 8
12.00 × 2
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
19.93 × 15
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
ALWAYS HAVE A TRADING MINDSET AS A BUSINESS
Safe trading and long-term profits, not just thinking about large profits in a short time, which ultimately leads to a margin call/loss of all money.
- Profit and loss are part of business.
- Always view trading as a long-term journey.
- Trade with money management, with a maximum risk per trade of 1.5% (less is better) of your balance to maintain psychological health in the event of a loss.
- I always open the market with pending orders (to be consistent with trading rules, avoid having to monitor the market constantly, and avoid overtrading).
- My trading positions always have stop-loss (SL) and take profit (TP) (to avoid uncontrolled or excessively volatile market movements) to maintain a safe balance.
- I don't promise profits every month; sometimes we have losing months, but based on experience, I'm confident that in the long run, it will be profitable.(2-15% average per month based on experience).
- Thank you, and happy trading.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.08 04:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 03:17
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.08 03:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.08 03:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
