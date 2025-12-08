- Croissance
Trades:
12
Bénéfice trades:
9 (75.00%)
Perte trades:
3 (25.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
72 083.23 IDR
Pire transaction:
-36 239.89 IDR
Bénéfice brut:
271 592.40 IDR (6 478 pips)
Perte brute:
-102 339.02 IDR (2 890 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (187 544.77 IDR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
187 544.77 IDR (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.66
Activité de trading:
7.56%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
51.58%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
6 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
3.26
Longs trades:
6 (50.00%)
Courts trades:
6 (50.00%)
Facteur de profit:
2.65
Rendement attendu:
14 104.45 IDR
Bénéfice moyen:
30 176.93 IDR
Perte moyenne:
-34 113.01 IDR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-46 266.63 IDR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-46 266.63 IDR (2)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
25 702.46 IDR
Maximal:
51 955.67 IDR (1.01%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.97% (49 937.55 IDR)
Par fonds propres:
1.02% (52 639.97 IDR)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|7
|EURUSD
|3
|USDJPY
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|8
|EURUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|8
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.4K
|EURUSD
|58
|USDJPY
|93
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real8" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.36 × 547
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.82 × 194
|
Weltrade-Real
|1.15 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.48 × 44
|
Exness-MT5Real
|3.43 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|5.94 × 36
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|6.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 6
|6.12 × 26
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|8.06 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|11.69 × 4384
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|12.00 × 2
|
Opogroup-Server1
|15.63 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|19.93 × 15
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.19 × 32
ALWAYS HAVE A TRADING MINDSET AS A BUSINESS
Safe trading and long-term profits, not just thinking about large profits in a short time, which ultimately leads to a margin call/loss of all money.
- Profit and loss are part of business.
- Always view trading as a long-term journey.
- Trade with money management, with a maximum risk per trade of 1.5% (less is better) of your balance to maintain psychological health in the event of a loss.
- I always open the market with pending orders (to be consistent with trading rules, avoid having to monitor the market constantly, and avoid overtrading).
- My trading positions always have stop-loss (SL) and take profit (TP) (to avoid uncontrolled or excessively volatile market movements) to maintain a safe balance.
- I don't promise profits every month; sometimes we have losing months, but based on experience, I'm confident that in the long run, it will be profitable.(2-15% average per month based on experience).
- Thank you, and happy trading.
