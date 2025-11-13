- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
658
Profit Trade:
330 (50.15%)
Loss Trade:
328 (49.85%)
Best Trade:
3 368.96 USD
Worst Trade:
-760.32 USD
Profitto lordo:
9 023.91 USD (69 866 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6 608.13 USD (106 386 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (242.54 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 793.59 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.46%
Ultimo trade:
5 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
710
Tempo di attesa medio:
36 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.78
Long Trade:
327 (49.70%)
Short Trade:
331 (50.30%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.37
Profitto previsto:
3.67 USD
Profitto medio:
27.35 USD
Perdita media:
-20.15 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-3 115.22 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 115.22 USD (9)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 764.33 USD
Massimale:
3 116.33 USD (6.19%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.19% (3 116.33 USD)
Per equità:
0.03% (26.55 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|620
|GBPJPY
|8
|GBPUSD
|8
|EURJPY
|8
|GBPCHF
|6
|AUDNZD
|4
|USDCHF
|4
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|GBPJPY
|2
|GBPUSD
|4
|EURJPY
|2
|GBPCHF
|4
|AUDNZD
|0
|USDCHF
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-35K
|GBPJPY
|-258
|GBPUSD
|-217
|EURJPY
|-221
|GBPCHF
|-55
|AUDNZD
|-177
|USDCHF
|-114
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +3 368.96 USD
Worst Trade: -760 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +242.54 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3 115.22 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 17
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 10
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackwellGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FTT-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 3
|
IG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 19
|
EquitiGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
⚡ ATOMIC AI TRADING — The Future of Smart Automated Trading
ATOMIC AI TRADING is a next-generation AI-powered Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade efficiently in both Trend and Reversal market conditions.
Built with advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithms, it analyzes the market in real time — delivering precise, high-probability trade entries for consistent profits.
⚙ Key Features:
🧠 AI Smart Logic: Detects trends, reversals, volume shifts, and price patterns with adaptive intelligence.
🔄 Dual Mode System: Trades effectively in both trend-following and counter-trend (reversal) conditions.
💹 Multi-Market Capability: Optimized for Gold (XAU/USD), BTC/USD, and all major Forex pairs with accurate market calculations.
⚡ High Reliability & Precision: Engineered for maximum accuracy and stable trade performance.
💰 Profit-Optimized Strategy: Minimizes risk while maximizing profit potential through intelligent trade management.
📊 ATOMIC AI TRADING is more than just an Expert Advisor — it’s a fully automated, intelligent trading system that brings professional-level performance to your account with zero complexity.
🚀 Experience the Power of AI Trading Today!
ATOMIC AI TRADING — Power. Precision. Profit.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
5%
0
0
USD
USD
80K
USD
USD
1
100%
658
50%
100%
1.36
3.67
USD
USD
6%
1:500