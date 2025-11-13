SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / ATOMIC AI TRADING 4
Md Saroar Hossain

ATOMIC AI TRADING 4

Md Saroar Hossain
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 5%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
658
Profit Trade:
330 (50.15%)
Loss Trade:
328 (49.85%)
Best Trade:
3 368.96 USD
Worst Trade:
-760.32 USD
Profitto lordo:
9 023.91 USD (69 866 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6 608.13 USD (106 386 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (242.54 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 793.59 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.46%
Ultimo trade:
5 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
710
Tempo di attesa medio:
36 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.78
Long Trade:
327 (49.70%)
Short Trade:
331 (50.30%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.37
Profitto previsto:
3.67 USD
Profitto medio:
27.35 USD
Perdita media:
-20.15 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-3 115.22 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 115.22 USD (9)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 764.33 USD
Massimale:
3 116.33 USD (6.19%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.19% (3 116.33 USD)
Per equità:
0.03% (26.55 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 620
GBPJPY 8
GBPUSD 8
EURJPY 8
GBPCHF 6
AUDNZD 4
USDCHF 4
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 2.4K
GBPJPY 2
GBPUSD 4
EURJPY 2
GBPCHF 4
AUDNZD 0
USDCHF 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -35K
GBPJPY -258
GBPUSD -217
EURJPY -221
GBPCHF -55
AUDNZD -177
USDCHF -114
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3 368.96 USD
Worst Trade: -760 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +242.54 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3 115.22 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 14
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 17
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 19
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 2
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
328 più
⚡ ATOMIC AI TRADING — The Future of Smart Automated Trading

ATOMIC AI TRADING is a next-generation AI-powered Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade efficiently in both Trend and Reversal market conditions.
Built with advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithms, it analyzes the market in real time — delivering precise, high-probability trade entries for consistent profits.

⚙ Key Features:

🧠 AI Smart Logic: Detects trends, reversals, volume shifts, and price patterns with adaptive intelligence.

🔄 Dual Mode System: Trades effectively in both trend-following and counter-trend (reversal) conditions.

💹 Multi-Market Capability: Optimized for Gold (XAU/USD), BTC/USD, and all major Forex pairs with accurate market calculations.

⚡ High Reliability & Precision: Engineered for maximum accuracy and stable trade performance.

💰 Profit-Optimized Strategy: Minimizes risk while maximizing profit potential through intelligent trade management.


📊 ATOMIC AI TRADING is more than just an Expert Advisor — it’s a fully automated, intelligent trading system that brings professional-level performance to your account with zero complexity.

🚀 Experience the Power of AI Trading Today!
ATOMIC AI TRADING — Power. Precision. Profit.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.13 06:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 06:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
