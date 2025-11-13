- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
648
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
326 (50.30%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
322 (49.69%)
En iyi işlem:
3 368.96 USD
En kötü işlem:
-760.32 USD
Brüt kâr:
8 989.82 USD (69 414 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-6 582.05 USD (104 962 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (242.54 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3 793.59 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.02
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.43%
En son işlem:
2 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
695
Ort. tutma süresi:
36 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.77
Alış işlemleri:
323 (49.85%)
Satış işlemleri:
325 (50.15%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.37
Beklenen getiri:
3.72 USD
Ortalama kâr:
27.58 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-20.44 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-3 115.22 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-3 115.22 USD (9)
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
2 764.33 USD
Maksimum:
3 116.33 USD (6.19%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.19% (3 116.33 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.03% (26.55 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|610
|GBPJPY
|8
|GBPUSD
|8
|EURJPY
|8
|GBPCHF
|6
|AUDNZD
|4
|USDCHF
|4
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|GBPJPY
|2
|GBPUSD
|4
|EURJPY
|2
|GBPCHF
|4
|AUDNZD
|0
|USDCHF
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|-35K
|GBPJPY
|-258
|GBPUSD
|-217
|EURJPY
|-221
|GBPCHF
|-55
|AUDNZD
|-177
|USDCHF
|-114
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +3 368.96 USD
En kötü işlem: -760 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 9
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +242.54 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3 115.22 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 17
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 10
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackwellGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FTT-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 3
|
IG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 19
|
EquitiGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
⚡ ATOMIC AI TRADING — The Future of Smart Automated Trading
ATOMIC AI TRADING is a next-generation AI-powered Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade efficiently in both Trend and Reversal market conditions.
Built with advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithms, it analyzes the market in real time — delivering precise, high-probability trade entries for consistent profits.
⚙ Key Features:
🧠 AI Smart Logic: Detects trends, reversals, volume shifts, and price patterns with adaptive intelligence.
🔄 Dual Mode System: Trades effectively in both trend-following and counter-trend (reversal) conditions.
💹 Multi-Market Capability: Optimized for Gold (XAU/USD), BTC/USD, and all major Forex pairs with accurate market calculations.
⚡ High Reliability & Precision: Engineered for maximum accuracy and stable trade performance.
💰 Profit-Optimized Strategy: Minimizes risk while maximizing profit potential through intelligent trade management.
📊 ATOMIC AI TRADING is more than just an Expert Advisor — it’s a fully automated, intelligent trading system that brings professional-level performance to your account with zero complexity.
🚀 Experience the Power of AI Trading Today!
ATOMIC AI TRADING — Power. Precision. Profit.
İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Ayda 30 USD
5%
0
0
USD
USD
80K
USD
USD
1
100%
648
50%
100%
1.36
3.72
USD
USD
6%
1:500