- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
648
Bénéfice trades:
326 (50.30%)
Perte trades:
322 (49.69%)
Meilleure transaction:
3 368.96 USD
Pire transaction:
-760.32 USD
Bénéfice brut:
8 989.82 USD (69 414 pips)
Perte brute:
-6 582.05 USD (104 962 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (242.54 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 793.59 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.43%
Dernier trade:
13 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
691
Temps de détention moyen:
36 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.77
Longs trades:
323 (49.85%)
Courts trades:
325 (50.15%)
Facteur de profit:
1.37
Rendement attendu:
3.72 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
27.58 USD
Perte moyenne:
-20.44 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-3 115.22 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-3 115.22 USD (9)
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2 764.33 USD
Maximal:
3 116.33 USD (6.19%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.19% (3 116.33 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.03% (26.55 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|610
|GBPJPY
|8
|GBPUSD
|8
|EURJPY
|8
|GBPCHF
|6
|AUDNZD
|4
|USDCHF
|4
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|GBPJPY
|2
|GBPUSD
|4
|EURJPY
|2
|GBPCHF
|4
|AUDNZD
|0
|USDCHF
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-35K
|GBPJPY
|-258
|GBPUSD
|-217
|EURJPY
|-221
|GBPCHF
|-55
|AUDNZD
|-177
|USDCHF
|-114
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3 368.96 USD
Pire transaction: -760 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +242.54 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -3 115.22 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
|0.00 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
GDMFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
BlackwellGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 10
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 2
|
AdvancedMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 19
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 17
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
FTT-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 3
|
Activtrades-5
|0.00 × 5
|
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 27
|0.00 × 1
⚡ ATOMIC AI TRADING — The Future of Smart Automated Trading
ATOMIC AI TRADING is a next-generation AI-powered Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade efficiently in both Trend and Reversal market conditions.
Built with advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithms, it analyzes the market in real time — delivering precise, high-probability trade entries for consistent profits.
⚙ Key Features:
🧠 AI Smart Logic: Detects trends, reversals, volume shifts, and price patterns with adaptive intelligence.
🔄 Dual Mode System: Trades effectively in both trend-following and counter-trend (reversal) conditions.
💹 Multi-Market Capability: Optimized for Gold (XAU/USD), BTC/USD, and all major Forex pairs with accurate market calculations.
⚡ High Reliability & Precision: Engineered for maximum accuracy and stable trade performance.
💰 Profit-Optimized Strategy: Minimizes risk while maximizing profit potential through intelligent trade management.
📊 ATOMIC AI TRADING is more than just an Expert Advisor — it’s a fully automated, intelligent trading system that brings professional-level performance to your account with zero complexity.
🚀 Experience the Power of AI Trading Today!
ATOMIC AI TRADING — Power. Precision. Profit.
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
5%
0
0
USD
USD
80K
USD
USD
1
100%
648
50%
100%
1.36
3.72
USD
USD
6%
1:500