Per vedere i trade in tempo reale,

Per equità:

Per saldo:

Drawdown per saldo:

Best Trade:

Best Trade: +190.43 USD

Per vedere i trade in tempo reale,

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.