Umah Ghanten A L Revi Chander

Umah Ghanten

Umah Ghanten A L Revi Chander
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
8 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 103%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
376
Profit Trade:
285 (75.79%)
Loss Trade:
91 (24.20%)
Best Trade:
190.43 USD
Worst Trade:
-329.80 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 662.38 USD (152 878 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 073.38 USD (54 768 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (893.63 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
893.63 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.15%
Ultimo trade:
5 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
82
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
5.05
Long Trade:
279 (74.20%)
Short Trade:
97 (25.80%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.84
Profitto previsto:
6.89 USD
Profitto medio:
19.87 USD
Perdita media:
-33.77 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-70.58 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-425.52 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
41.59%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.39 USD
Massimale:
512.96 USD (10.26%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.51% (511.67 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 239
EURUSD 42
USDCAD 29
AUDUSD 20
EURJPY 18
AUDCHF 12
USDCHF 11
GBPUSD 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 2.1K
EURUSD 131
USDCAD 84
AUDUSD 46
EURJPY 66
AUDCHF 35
USDCHF 82
GBPUSD 62
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 95K
EURUSD 966
USDCAD -569
AUDUSD 352
EURJPY 771
AUDCHF 319
USDCHF 1.7K
GBPUSD -130
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +190.43 USD
Worst Trade: -330 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +893.63 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -70.58 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
TickmillEU-Live
0.22 × 9
RannForex-Server
0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
itexsys-Platform
0.33 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
1.02 × 58
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.03 × 179
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.26 × 39
Exness-MT5Real2
1.34 × 32
OxSecurities-Live
1.38 × 8
81 più
AI-driven multi-pair EA portfolio . Targets 5–8% monthly with a max DD cap of ~12–35%. Trades XAU/USD, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Fully automated, manual risk cuts during extreme news. Min balance: $1000 | Leverage ≥1:500.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.11 04:10
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.11 04:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
