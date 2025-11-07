SegnaliSezioni
Thiago Nascimento Tavares

Forex Technical Strategy

Thiago Nascimento Tavares
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 10%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
221
Profit Trade:
102 (46.15%)
Loss Trade:
119 (53.85%)
Best Trade:
36.51 USD
Worst Trade:
-14.23 USD
Profitto lordo:
354.93 USD (36 566 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-314.42 USD (30 159 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (18.59 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
66.95 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
89.49%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.32%
Ultimo trade:
35 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
86
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.74
Long Trade:
106 (47.96%)
Short Trade:
115 (52.04%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.13
Profitto previsto:
0.18 USD
Profitto medio:
3.48 USD
Perdita media:
-2.64 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-12.08 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-29.26 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
10.19%
Algo trading:
33%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
33.50 USD
Massimale:
54.61 USD (12.97%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.99% (54.73 USD)
Per equità:
7.98% (29.32 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
GBPUSD 24
EURNZD 18
AUDUSD 18
AUDCAD 17
AUDCHF 17
EURAUD 16
EURUSD 16
AUDJPY 14
EURCHF 14
NZDUSD 11
EURGBP 11
EURCAD 10
US500 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 70
GBPUSD 4
EURNZD -14
AUDUSD -14
AUDCAD -3
AUDCHF 16
EURAUD 13
EURUSD 7
AUDJPY -5
EURCHF -27
NZDUSD 0
EURGBP -13
EURCAD 7
US500 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 7.2K
GBPUSD 668
EURNZD -1.5K
AUDUSD -1K
AUDCAD 182
AUDCHF 1.1K
EURAUD 1.3K
EURUSD 662
AUDJPY -622
EURCHF -1.5K
NZDUSD -52
EURGBP -886
EURCAD 700
US500 139
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +36.51 USD
Worst Trade: -14 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +18.59 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -12.08 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
RannForex-Server
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 6
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 36
TickmillEU-Live
0.17 × 12
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.31 × 124
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.35 × 69
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
itexsys-Platform
0.42 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Darwinex-Live
0.57 × 267
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 566
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
0.87 × 103
ICMarkets-MT5
0.88 × 8
DooTechnology-Live
0.90 × 285
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
1.02 × 58
92 più
Our strategy operates across multiple markets, monitoring trends and real support and resistance zones.

Entries only occur when the price is at statistically strong points, which reduces random entries and increases the success rate.

It's a disciplined way to always be in the best movements of the day and avoid getting stuck in sideways trading.

The focus is on capturing short and consistent movements, with controlled risk and continuous growth of the trading account.

Minimum margin: 200 USD
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.19 19:09
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.18 08:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.17 14:09
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 08:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 07:36
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 12 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 15:21
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 10 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 22:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Forex Technical Strategy
30USD al mese
10%
0
0
USD
441
USD
3
33%
221
46%
89%
1.12
0.18
USD
13%
1:500
