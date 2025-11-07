- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
221
Profit Trade:
102 (46.15%)
Loss Trade:
119 (53.85%)
Best Trade:
36.51 USD
Worst Trade:
-14.23 USD
Profitto lordo:
354.93 USD (36 566 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-314.42 USD (30 159 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (18.59 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
66.95 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
89.49%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.32%
Ultimo trade:
35 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
86
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.74
Long Trade:
106 (47.96%)
Short Trade:
115 (52.04%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.13
Profitto previsto:
0.18 USD
Profitto medio:
3.48 USD
Perdita media:
-2.64 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-12.08 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-29.26 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
10.19%
Algo trading:
33%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
33.50 USD
Massimale:
54.61 USD (12.97%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.99% (54.73 USD)
Per equità:
7.98% (29.32 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|GBPUSD
|24
|EURNZD
|18
|AUDUSD
|18
|AUDCAD
|17
|AUDCHF
|17
|EURAUD
|16
|EURUSD
|16
|AUDJPY
|14
|EURCHF
|14
|NZDUSD
|11
|EURGBP
|11
|EURCAD
|10
|US500
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|70
|GBPUSD
|4
|EURNZD
|-14
|AUDUSD
|-14
|AUDCAD
|-3
|AUDCHF
|16
|EURAUD
|13
|EURUSD
|7
|AUDJPY
|-5
|EURCHF
|-27
|NZDUSD
|0
|EURGBP
|-13
|EURCAD
|7
|US500
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.2K
|GBPUSD
|668
|EURNZD
|-1.5K
|AUDUSD
|-1K
|AUDCAD
|182
|AUDCHF
|1.1K
|EURAUD
|1.3K
|EURUSD
|662
|AUDJPY
|-622
|EURCHF
|-1.5K
|NZDUSD
|-52
|EURGBP
|-886
|EURCAD
|700
|US500
|139
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +36.51 USD
Worst Trade: -14 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +18.59 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -12.08 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
RannForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 6
|
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.06 × 36
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.17 × 12
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 124
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.35 × 69
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 14
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.42 × 12
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.57 × 267
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.72 × 566
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.83 × 71
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
|0.87 × 103
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.88 × 8
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.90 × 285
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.02 × 58
Our strategy operates across multiple markets, monitoring trends and real support and resistance zones.
Entries only occur when the price is at statistically strong points, which reduces random entries and increases the success rate.
It's a disciplined way to always be in the best movements of the day and avoid getting stuck in sideways trading.
The focus is on capturing short and consistent movements, with controlled risk and continuous growth of the trading account.
Minimum margin: 200 USD
