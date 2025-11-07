SignauxSections
Thiago Nascimento Tavares

Forex Technical Strategy

Thiago Nascimento Tavares
0 avis
Fiabilité
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 11%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
223
Bénéfice trades:
103 (46.18%)
Perte trades:
120 (53.81%)
Meilleure transaction:
36.51 USD
Pire transaction:
-14.23 USD
Bénéfice brut:
357.16 USD (36 885 pips)
Perte brute:
-314.46 USD (30 159 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (18.59 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
66.95 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
89.49%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.32%
Dernier trade:
45 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
86
Temps de détention moyen:
9 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.78
Longs trades:
108 (48.43%)
Courts trades:
115 (51.57%)
Facteur de profit:
1.14
Rendement attendu:
0.19 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.47 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.62 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-12.08 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-29.26 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
10.73%
Algo trading:
33%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
33.50 USD
Maximal:
54.61 USD (12.97%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
12.99% (54.73 USD)
Par fonds propres:
7.98% (29.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
GBPUSD 24
AUDCAD 19
EURNZD 18
AUDUSD 18
AUDCHF 17
EURAUD 16
EURUSD 16
AUDJPY 14
EURCHF 14
NZDUSD 11
EURGBP 11
EURCAD 10
US500 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 70
GBPUSD 4
AUDCAD -1
EURNZD -14
AUDUSD -14
AUDCHF 16
EURAUD 13
EURUSD 7
AUDJPY -5
EURCHF -27
NZDUSD 0
EURGBP -13
EURCAD 7
US500 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 7.2K
GBPUSD 668
AUDCAD 501
EURNZD -1.5K
AUDUSD -1K
AUDCHF 1.1K
EURAUD 1.3K
EURUSD 662
AUDJPY -622
EURCHF -1.5K
NZDUSD -52
EURGBP -886
EURCAD 700
US500 139
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +36.51 USD
Pire transaction: -14 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +18.59 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -12.08 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
RannForex-Server
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 6
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 36
TickmillEU-Live
0.17 × 12
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.31 × 124
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.35 × 69
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
itexsys-Platform
0.42 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Darwinex-Live
0.57 × 267
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 566
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
0.87 × 103
ICMarkets-MT5
0.88 × 8
DooTechnology-Live
0.90 × 285
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
1.02 × 58
Our strategy operates across multiple markets, monitoring trends and real support and resistance zones.

Entries only occur when the price is at statistically strong points, which reduces random entries and increases the success rate.

It's a disciplined way to always be in the best movements of the day and avoid getting stuck in sideways trading.

The focus is on capturing short and consistent movements, with controlled risk and continuous growth of the trading account.

Minimum margin: 200 USD
Aucun avis
2025.11.19 19:09
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.18 08:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.17 14:09
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 08:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 07:36
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 12 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 15:21
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 10 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 22:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
