- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
41
Profit Trade:
23 (56.09%)
Loss Trade:
18 (43.90%)
Best Trade:
473.40 USD
Worst Trade:
-154.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 060.21 USD (58 900 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-807.91 USD (30 932 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (1 387.94 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 387.94 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.38
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
5 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
41
Tempo di attesa medio:
23 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
6.81
Long Trade:
13 (31.71%)
Short Trade:
28 (68.29%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.79
Profitto previsto:
54.93 USD
Profitto medio:
133.05 USD
Perdita media:
-44.88 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-272.53 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-272.53 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
227.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
112.68 USD
Massimale:
330.95 USD (20.51%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|34
|XAUUSD
|5
|US500
|2
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USTEC
|968
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|US500
|-1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USTEC
|23K
|XAUUSD
|5.5K
|US500
|-519
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +473.40 USD
Worst Trade: -154 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 387.94 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -272.53 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.49 × 37
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.93 × 6428
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 351
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.03 × 157
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.71 × 765
Complete Manual Trading with SL and TP. Strategy is Confidential. You can text me on my telegram for more details. My I'd: @Bb143143
