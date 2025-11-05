SegnaliSezioni
Boyella Mahendra

Unbeatable

Boyella Mahendra
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
41
Profit Trade:
23 (56.09%)
Loss Trade:
18 (43.90%)
Best Trade:
473.40 USD
Worst Trade:
-154.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 060.21 USD (58 900 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-807.91 USD (30 932 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (1 387.94 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 387.94 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.38
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
5 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
41
Tempo di attesa medio:
23 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
6.81
Long Trade:
13 (31.71%)
Short Trade:
28 (68.29%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.79
Profitto previsto:
54.93 USD
Profitto medio:
133.05 USD
Perdita media:
-44.88 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-272.53 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-272.53 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
227.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
112.68 USD
Massimale:
330.95 USD (20.51%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USTEC 34
XAUUSD 5
US500 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USTEC 968
XAUUSD 1.3K
US500 -1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USTEC 23K
XAUUSD 5.5K
US500 -519
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +473.40 USD
Worst Trade: -154 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 387.94 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -272.53 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.49 × 37
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.93 × 6428
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.03 × 157
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.71 × 765
59 più
Complete Manual Trading with SL and TP. Strategy is Confidential. You can text me on my telegram for more details. My I'd: @Bb143143
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.05 14:17
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.05 14:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
