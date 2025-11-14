SegnaliSezioni
Matthias Schirrmann

MS Gold 5m

Matthias Schirrmann
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 92%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
69
Profit Trade:
37 (53.62%)
Loss Trade:
32 (46.38%)
Best Trade:
85.08 EUR
Worst Trade:
-34.18 EUR
Profitto lordo:
489.64 EUR (314 846 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-260.71 EUR (120 107 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (181.84 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
193.39 EUR (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
24.86%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.51%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
65
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.67
Long Trade:
56 (81.16%)
Short Trade:
13 (18.84%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.88
Profitto previsto:
3.32 EUR
Profitto medio:
13.23 EUR
Perdita media:
-8.15 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-6.04 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-75.99 EUR (4)
Crescita mensile:
91.57%
Algo trading:
55%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
17.44 EUR
Massimale:
85.77 EUR (26.94%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
26.94% (85.77 EUR)
Per equità:
1.25% (6.00 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 64
BTCUSD 5
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 244
BTCUSD 17
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 25K
BTCUSD 169K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +85.08 EUR
Worst Trade: -34 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +181.84 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -6.04 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.53 × 34
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.81 × 5915
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.84 × 363
65 più
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.14 07:36
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.14 07:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 06:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.14 06:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.14 06:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 05:24 2025.11.13 05:24:03  

Is the trading activity better ?

2025.11.04 09:00
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.04 09:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 09:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
MS Gold 5m
50USD al mese
92%
0
0
USD
479
EUR
2
55%
69
53%
25%
1.87
3.32
EUR
27%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.