- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
69
Profit Trade:
37 (53.62%)
Loss Trade:
32 (46.38%)
Best Trade:
85.08 EUR
Worst Trade:
-34.18 EUR
Profitto lordo:
489.64 EUR (314 846 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-260.71 EUR (120 107 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (181.84 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
193.39 EUR (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
24.86%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.51%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
65
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.67
Long Trade:
56 (81.16%)
Short Trade:
13 (18.84%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.88
Profitto previsto:
3.32 EUR
Profitto medio:
13.23 EUR
Perdita media:
-8.15 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-6.04 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-75.99 EUR (4)
Crescita mensile:
91.57%
Algo trading:
55%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
17.44 EUR
Massimale:
85.77 EUR (26.94%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
26.94% (85.77 EUR)
Per equità:
1.25% (6.00 EUR)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|64
|BTCUSD
|5
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|244
|BTCUSD
|17
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|25K
|BTCUSD
|169K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +85.08 EUR
Worst Trade: -34 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +181.84 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -6.04 EUR
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.53 × 34
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.81 × 5915
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 26
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.84 × 363
65 più
Is the trading activity better ?
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
50USD al mese
92%
0
0
USD
USD
479
EUR
EUR
2
55%
69
53%
25%
1.87
3.32
EUR
EUR
27%
1:500