Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Pricing:
The monthly subscription fee equals 25 % of the average monthly profit achieved since the signal’s launch.
Example: If the current average monthly profit is around $2 180, the subscription price is approximately $545 USD.
This approach keeps the pricing fair, transparent, and directly linked to the signal’s actual trading performance.
GoldFxx (MT4) – Forex & Gold (XAUUSD) with Controlled Risk
This signal focuses on major forex pairs and gold (XAUUSD).
The strategy combines precise entry rules with strict risk management to maintain a balanced approach between opportunity and control, allowing flexibility across different market conditions.
Trading Style:
-
Primarily intraday trades, occasionally overnight positions
-
Clear stop-loss protection for each trade
-
Average holding time ranges from minutes to a few hours
Account & Leverage:
The signal runs on a $100 000 USD account with 1:200 leverage.
Subscribers are recommended to use a similar setup (at least 1:100) to realistically mirror trade sizes.
Important Notes:
-
There are no guarantees of profit; past performance is not indicative of future results.
-
Broker and slippage differences may cause slight variations in performance.
-
The strategy focuses on discipline, risk control, and consistency, not on short-term luck.