Volker Minkenberg

DwNe

Volker Minkenberg
0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
0%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 USD
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Veri yok

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Pricing:
The monthly subscription fee equals 25 % of the average monthly profit achieved since the signal’s launch.
Example: If the current average monthly profit is around $2 180, the subscription price is approximately $545 USD.
This approach keeps the pricing fair, transparent, and directly linked to the signal’s actual trading performance.

GoldFxx (MT4) – Forex & Gold (XAUUSD) with Controlled Risk

This signal focuses on major forex pairs and gold (XAUUSD).
The strategy combines precise entry rules with strict risk management to maintain a balanced approach between opportunity and control, allowing flexibility across different market conditions.

Trading Style:

  • Primarily intraday trades, occasionally overnight positions

  • Clear stop-loss protection for each trade

  • Average holding time ranges from minutes to a few hours

Account & Leverage:
The signal runs on a $100 000 USD account with 1:200 leverage.
Subscribers are recommended to use a similar setup (at least 1:100) to realistically mirror trade sizes.

Important Notes:

  • There are no guarantees of profit; past performance is not indicative of future results.

  • Broker and slippage differences may cause slight variations in performance.

  • The strategy focuses on discipline, risk control, and consistency, not on short-term luck.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.01 11:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.01 11:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.01 11:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.01 11:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.01 11:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
