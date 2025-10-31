SegnaliSezioni
Panchal Rakesh Arvindbhai

Quantum Pulse Strategy

Panchal Rakesh Arvindbhai
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
9 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 148%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
656
Profit Trade:
538 (82.01%)
Loss Trade:
118 (17.99%)
Best Trade:
19.70 USD
Worst Trade:
-144.70 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 494.19 USD (137 009 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-613.07 USD (47 616 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
32 (92.68 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
109.44 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.51%
Ultimo trade:
22 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
105
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.20
Long Trade:
339 (51.68%)
Short Trade:
317 (48.32%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.44
Profitto previsto:
1.34 USD
Profitto medio:
2.78 USD
Perdita media:
-5.20 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-36.97 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-206.25 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
88.68%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
141.17 USD
Massimale:
209.78 USD (36.94%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
36.89% (210.05 USD)
Per equità:
8.59% (140.62 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 186
USDJPY 144
USDCHF 110
USDCAD 96
NZDUSD 91
AUDUSD 21
GBPUSD 6
XAUUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 263
USDJPY 313
USDCHF 180
USDCAD 180
NZDUSD 113
AUDUSD -38
GBPUSD -115
XAUUSD -12
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 23K
USDJPY 44K
USDCHF 16K
USDCAD 10K
NZDUSD 8.1K
AUDUSD 802
GBPUSD -966
XAUUSD -11K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +19.70 USD
Worst Trade: -145 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +92.68 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -36.97 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.54 × 1036
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.90 × 21
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.13 × 53
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.22 × 226
Exness-MT5Real12
1.40 × 92
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.50 × 26
Exness-MT5Real15
1.51 × 457
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.62 × 66
PlexyTrade-Server01
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.34 × 319
Exness-MT5Real11
4.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real
4.57 × 92
Exness-MT5Real7
4.86 × 70
Exness-MT5Real6
5.35 × 63
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.42 × 19
Weltrade-Real
5.60 × 121
Exness-MT5Real3
5.92 × 36
15 più
Quantum Pulse Strategy

Description:
Quantum Pulse is a smart adaptive trading framework that reads the “pulse” of the market using real-time data and volatility metrics. It adjusts risk dynamically to protect capital and capture emerging trends early. 

Performance Objective: 5–10% monthly

Best Performance in USDCAD, EURUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD

Initial Margin Recommended for 0.01 lot for one forex pair: $250.

Swap Account Recommended.

Performance is with a $7 commission per lot for performance.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.31 10:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 10:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
