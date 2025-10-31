Quantum Pulse Strategy





Description:

Quantum Pulse is a smart adaptive trading framework that reads the “pulse” of the market using real-time data and volatility metrics. It adjusts risk dynamically to protect capital and capture emerging trends early.





Performance Objective: 5–10% monthly

Best Performance in USDCAD, EURUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD

Initial Margin Recommended for 0.01 lot for one forex pair: $250.

Swap Account Recommended.

Performance is with a $7 commission per lot for performance.



