- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
656
Profit Trade:
538 (82.01%)
Loss Trade:
118 (17.99%)
Best Trade:
19.70 USD
Worst Trade:
-144.70 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 494.19 USD (137 009 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-613.07 USD (47 616 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
32 (92.68 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
109.44 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.51%
Ultimo trade:
22 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
105
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.20
Long Trade:
339 (51.68%)
Short Trade:
317 (48.32%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.44
Profitto previsto:
1.34 USD
Profitto medio:
2.78 USD
Perdita media:
-5.20 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-36.97 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-206.25 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
88.68%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
141.17 USD
Massimale:
209.78 USD (36.94%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
36.89% (210.05 USD)
Per equità:
8.59% (140.62 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|186
|USDJPY
|144
|USDCHF
|110
|USDCAD
|96
|NZDUSD
|91
|AUDUSD
|21
|GBPUSD
|6
|XAUUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|263
|USDJPY
|313
|USDCHF
|180
|USDCAD
|180
|NZDUSD
|113
|AUDUSD
|-38
|GBPUSD
|-115
|XAUUSD
|-12
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|23K
|USDJPY
|44K
|USDCHF
|16K
|USDCAD
|10K
|NZDUSD
|8.1K
|AUDUSD
|802
|GBPUSD
|-966
|XAUUSD
|-11K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +19.70 USD
Worst Trade: -145 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +92.68 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -36.97 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.54 × 1036
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.90 × 21
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.13 × 53
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.22 × 226
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.40 × 92
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.50 × 26
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|1.51 × 457
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.62 × 66
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.34 × 319
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|4.00 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.57 × 92
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.86 × 70
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.35 × 63
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|5.42 × 19
|
Weltrade-Real
|5.60 × 121
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|5.92 × 36
Quantum Pulse Strategy
Description:
Quantum Pulse is a smart adaptive trading framework that reads the “pulse” of the market using real-time data and volatility metrics. It adjusts risk dynamically to protect capital and capture emerging trends early.
Performance Objective: 5–10% monthly
Best Performance in USDCAD, EURUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD
Initial Margin Recommended for 0.01 lot for one forex pair: $250.
Swap Account Recommended.
Performance is with a $7 commission per lot for performance.
