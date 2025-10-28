- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 8
|
OpogroupLLC-Real1
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 4
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 4
|
TPGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real7
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real20
|0.00 × 4
Copy Trader Service – Trade Like a Pro Without the Stress
Join my Copy Trading program and let your capital grow by mirroring my trades automatically. I apply a disciplined, low-risk strategy focusing on consistent results rather than reckless gains.
-
Target Profit: 1% daily (compounded growth)
-
Maximum Risk: 30% of your capital
-
Trading Style: Short-term, high-probability setups with strict risk management
-
Market: Gold
-
Transparency: Real-time trade history and performance updates
Whether you’re a beginner with no trading experience or a busy investor who has no time to trade, this service allows you to benefit from my strategy while you focus on your daily life.
Your success is my priority. Let’s grow together.
