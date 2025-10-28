SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Kebon Gold
Al Latif Ramadhani Said

Kebon Gold

Al Latif Ramadhani Said
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 1%
FBS-Real-3
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2
Profit Trade:
2 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
1.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
2.00 USD (200 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (2.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2.00 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
601.00
Attività di trading:
23.70%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.65%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
2 (100.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
1.00 USD
Profitto medio:
1.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
1.26% (3.77 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Copy Trader Service – Trade Like a Pro Without the Stress
Join my Copy Trading program and let your capital grow by mirroring my trades automatically. I apply a disciplined, low-risk strategy focusing on consistent results rather than reckless gains.

  • Target Profit: 1% daily (compounded growth)

  • Maximum Risk: 30% of your capital

  • Trading Style: Short-term, high-probability setups with strict risk management

  • Market: Gold

  • Transparency: Real-time trade history and performance updates

Whether you’re a beginner with no trading experience or a busy investor who has no time to trade, this service allows you to benefit from my strategy while you focus on your daily life.

Your success is my priority. Let’s grow together.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.28 12:57
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 12:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 12:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.