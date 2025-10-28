SignauxSections
Al Latif Ramadhani Said

Kebon Gold

Al Latif Ramadhani Said
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 1%
FBS-Real-3
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3
Bénéfice trades:
3 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
2.00 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4.00 USD (400 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (4.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
4.00 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
2.85
Activité de trading:
10.13%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.65%
Dernier trade:
20 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
7 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
1 (33.33%)
Courts trades:
2 (66.67%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
1.33 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.33 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.27% (3.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 13
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 8
OpogroupLLC-Real1
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 4
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 4
TPGlobal-Live
0.00 × 10
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real20
0.00 × 4
115 plus...
Copy Trader Service – Trade Like a Pro Without the Stress
Join my Copy Trading program and let your capital grow by mirroring my trades automatically. I apply a disciplined, low-risk strategy focusing on consistent results rather than reckless gains.

  • Target Profit: 1% daily (compounded growth)

  • Maximum Risk: 30% of your capital

  • Trading Style: Short-term, high-probability setups with strict risk management

  • Market: Gold

  • Transparency: Real-time trade history and performance updates

Whether you’re a beginner with no trading experience or a busy investor who has no time to trade, this service allows you to benefit from my strategy while you focus on your daily life.

Your success is my priority. Let’s grow together.

Aucun avis
2025.10.28 12:57
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 12:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 12:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
