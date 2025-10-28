SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Kebon Gold
Al Latif Ramadhani Said

Kebon Gold

Al Latif Ramadhani Said
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 8%
FBS-Real-3
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
13
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
11 (84.61%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (15.38%)
En iyi işlem:
18.90 USD
En kötü işlem:
-20.86 USD
Brüt kâr:
50.02 USD (3 200 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-27.05 USD (2 704 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (26.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
26.00 USD (8)
Sharpe oranı:
0.21
Alım-satım etkinliği:
24.36%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
76.05%
En son işlem:
17 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
17
Ort. tutma süresi:
35 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.85
Alış işlemleri:
8 (61.54%)
Satış işlemleri:
5 (38.46%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.85
Beklenen getiri:
1.77 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.55 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-13.53 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-27.05 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-27.05 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
7.66%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.05 USD
Maksimum:
27.05 USD (8.30%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
8.30% (27.05 USD)
Varlığa göre:
22.49% (67.23 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 23
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 496
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +18.90 USD
En kötü işlem: -21 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +26.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -27.05 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 13
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 8
OpogroupLLC-Real1
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 4
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 4
TPGlobal-Live
0.00 × 10
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real20
0.00 × 4
115 daha fazla...
Copy Trader Service – Trade Like a Pro Without the Stress
Join my Copy Trading program and let your capital grow by mirroring my trades automatically. I apply a disciplined, low-risk strategy focusing on consistent results rather than reckless gains.

  • Target Profit: 1% daily (compounded growth)

  • Maximum Risk: 30% of your capital

  • Trading Style: Short-term, high-probability setups with strict risk management

  • Market: Gold

  • Transparency: Real-time trade history and performance updates

Whether you’re a beginner with no trading experience or a busy investor who has no time to trade, this service allows you to benefit from my strategy while you focus on your daily life.

Your success is my priority. Let’s grow together.

İnceleme yok
2025.10.29 11:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 10:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 12:57
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 12:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 12:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
