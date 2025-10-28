- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|13
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|23
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|496
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 8
|
OpogroupLLC-Real1
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 4
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 4
|
TPGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real7
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real20
|0.00 × 4
Copy Trader Service – Trade Like a Pro Without the Stress
Join my Copy Trading program and let your capital grow by mirroring my trades automatically. I apply a disciplined, low-risk strategy focusing on consistent results rather than reckless gains.
-
Target Profit: 1% daily (compounded growth)
-
Maximum Risk: 30% of your capital
-
Trading Style: Short-term, high-probability setups with strict risk management
-
Market: Gold
-
Transparency: Real-time trade history and performance updates
Whether you’re a beginner with no trading experience or a busy investor who has no time to trade, this service allows you to benefit from my strategy while you focus on your daily life.
Your success is my priority. Let’s grow together.
