Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Litchfield MT5 VHR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader

Litchfield MT5 VHR by SecureFX Trader

SecureFX Trader
0 recensioni
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
14
Profit Trade:
10 (71.42%)
Loss Trade:
4 (28.57%)
Best Trade:
16.99 USD
Worst Trade:
-2.55 USD
Profitto lordo:
48.69 USD (1 959 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7.12 USD (556 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (14.84 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
22.07 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.61
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
7.66
Long Trade:
13 (92.86%)
Short Trade:
1 (7.14%)
Fattore di profitto:
6.84
Profitto previsto:
2.97 USD
Profitto medio:
4.87 USD
Perdita media:
-1.78 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-5.43 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5.43 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
2.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.96 USD
Massimale:
5.43 USD (0.26%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 12
NZDCAD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 39
NZDCAD 3
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 1.1K
NZDCAD 256
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +16.99 USD
Worst Trade: -3 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +14.84 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5.43 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsAU-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.31 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.71 × 195
GMI3-Real
1.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
1.46 × 84
JunoMarkets-Server
2.33 × 9
RoboForex-Pro
2.50 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.88 × 162
xChief-MT5
3.25 × 8
OxSecurities-Live
4.37 × 121
TitanFX-MT5-01
5.83 × 128
VantageFX-Live
6.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.50 × 2
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
6.83 × 94
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
7.96 × 114
DerivSVG-Server
8.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
9.50 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
9.79 × 101
Tickmill-Live
10.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real32
11.29 × 99
Exness-MT5Real11
11.80 × 5
Forex.com-Live 536
12.00 × 2
XMTrading-MT5 3
12.67 × 92
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
13.00 × 10
XMGlobal-MT5 8
16.33 × 3
3 più
SecureFX Trader


Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates.
Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies -  securefxtrader.com or telegram t.me/thesecurefxtrader


This strategy only trades AUDCAD and NZDCAD on MT5 terminal.

Custom bots scanning for strong reversal movements on AUDCAD and NZDCAD using to 2 bots.  Is very high risk to the lower capital requirement to start following this signal. Minimum capital suggested is $2,000 USD.

Find below a list of all our strategies:


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.24 00:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.24 00:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
