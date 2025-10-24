- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|12
|NZDCAD
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|39
|NZDCAD
|3
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|NZDCAD
|256
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsAU-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.31 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.71 × 195
|
GMI3-Real
|1.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.46 × 84
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|2.33 × 9
|
RoboForex-Pro
|2.50 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.88 × 162
|
xChief-MT5
|3.25 × 8
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.37 × 121
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|5.83 × 128
|
VantageFX-Live
|6.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|6.50 × 2
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|6.83 × 94
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|7.96 × 114
|
DerivSVG-Server
|8.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|9.50 × 2
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|9.79 × 101
|
Tickmill-Live
|10.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|11.29 × 99
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|11.80 × 5
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|12.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|12.67 × 92
|
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
|13.00 × 10
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|16.33 × 3
SecureFX Trader
Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates.
Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies - securefxtrader.com or telegram t.me/thesecurefxtrader
This strategy only trades AUDCAD and NZDCAD on MT5 terminal.
Custom bots scanning for strong reversal movements on AUDCAD and NZDCAD using to 2 bots. Is very high risk to the lower capital requirement to start following this signal. Minimum capital suggested is $2,000 USD.
