  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
14
Bénéfice trades:
10 (71.42%)
Perte trades:
4 (28.57%)
Meilleure transaction:
16.99 USD
Pire transaction:
-2.55 USD
Bénéfice brut:
48.69 USD (1 959 pips)
Perte brute:
-7.12 USD (556 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (14.84 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
22.07 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.61
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
7.66
Longs trades:
13 (92.86%)
Courts trades:
1 (7.14%)
Facteur de profit:
6.84
Rendement attendu:
2.97 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.87 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.78 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-5.43 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-5.43 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.96 USD
Maximal:
5.43 USD (0.26%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 12
NZDCAD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 39
NZDCAD 3
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 1.1K
NZDCAD 256
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +16.99 USD
Pire transaction: -3 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +14.84 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -5.43 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsAU-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.31 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.71 × 195
GMI3-Real
1.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
1.46 × 84
JunoMarkets-Server
2.33 × 9
RoboForex-Pro
2.50 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.88 × 162
xChief-MT5
3.25 × 8
OxSecurities-Live
4.37 × 121
TitanFX-MT5-01
5.83 × 128
VantageFX-Live
6.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.50 × 2
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
6.83 × 94
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
7.96 × 114
DerivSVG-Server
8.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
9.50 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
9.79 × 101
Tickmill-Live
10.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real32
11.29 × 99
Exness-MT5Real11
11.80 × 5
Forex.com-Live 536
12.00 × 2
XMTrading-MT5 3
12.67 × 92
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
13.00 × 10
XMGlobal-MT5 8
16.33 × 3
3 plus...
SecureFX Trader


Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates.
Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies -  securefxtrader.com or telegram t.me/thesecurefxtrader


This strategy only trades AUDCAD and NZDCAD on MT5 terminal.

Custom bots scanning for strong reversal movements on AUDCAD and NZDCAD using to 2 bots.  Is very high risk to the lower capital requirement to start following this signal. Minimum capital suggested is $2,000 USD.

Aucun avis
2025.10.24 00:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.24 00:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
