SecureFX Trader

Black Mountain MT5 by SecureFX Trader

SecureFX Trader
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 AUD
Worst Trade:
0.00 AUD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 AUD
Perdita lorda:
0.00 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 AUD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 AUD
Profitto medio:
0.00 AUD
Perdita media:
0.00 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 AUD (0)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 AUD
Massimale:
0.00 AUD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)

Distribuzione

Nessun dato

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 AUD
Worst Trade: -0 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 AUD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsAU-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

SecureFX Trader


Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates.
Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies -  securefxtrader.com or telegram t.me/thesecurefxtrader


This strategy only trades AUDCAD and NZDCAD on MT5 terminal.

2 Bot trading two pairs AUDCAD and NZDCAD.  One looking for reversals and the other pullbacks.

Minimum capital suggested is $10,000 AUD.

Find below a list of all our strategies:


MT4
Cradle by SecureFX Trader
Cradle HR by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain HR by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko HR by SecureFX Trader
Uluru SR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader Litchfield VHR
Litchfield VHR by Secure FX Trader

MT5
Cradle MT5 SR by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain MT5 by SecureFX Trader
Litchfield MT5 VHR by SecureFX Trader



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.24 00:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 00:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 00:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.24 00:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.24 00:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.10.24 00:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 11 days
