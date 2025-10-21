SegnaliSezioni
Ren Cheng Yao

Super Brain High Standard Spread

Ren Cheng Yao
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
80 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 49%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 460
Profit Trade:
1 739 (70.69%)
Loss Trade:
721 (29.31%)
Best Trade:
23 637.98 USD
Worst Trade:
-435.19 USD
Profitto lordo:
54 848.52 USD (5 588 617 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-16 152.53 USD (6 155 999 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
29 (142.30 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
23 641.23 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.16%
Ultimo trade:
15 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
103
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
29.40
Long Trade:
1 519 (61.75%)
Short Trade:
941 (38.25%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.40
Profitto previsto:
15.73 USD
Profitto medio:
31.54 USD
Perdita media:
-22.40 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-1 316.25 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 316.25 USD (12)
Crescita mensile:
4.19%
Previsione annuale:
50.86%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1 316.25 USD (4.05%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.05% (1 316.25 USD)
Per equità:
0.38% (174.18 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1343
CHFJPY 475
GBPNZD 145
EURUSD 119
GBPUSD 93
USDCAD 71
AUDCAD 67
NZDCAD 45
GBPCAD 33
AUDNZD 24
AUDCHF 21
EURGBP 13
CADCHF 6
NZDCHF 4
profit 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 5.9K
CHFJPY 2K
GBPNZD 1.1K
EURUSD 466
GBPUSD 856
USDCAD 657
AUDCAD 1.2K
NZDCAD 777
GBPCAD 447
AUDNZD 504
AUDCHF 398
EURGBP 466
CADCHF 161
NZDCHF 95
profit 24K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -609K
CHFJPY 52K
GBPNZD -17K
EURUSD 1.4K
GBPUSD -2.8K
USDCAD 827
AUDCAD 3.3K
NZDCAD 2K
GBPCAD 3K
AUDNZD -625
AUDCHF -4.9K
EURGBP 2.6K
CADCHF 1.2K
NZDCHF 383
profit 0
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +23 637.98 USD
Worst Trade: -435 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +142.30 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 316.25 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 126
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 25
EuropeFXAU-Live3
0.00 × 4
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 7
EuropeFX1-Live
0.00 × 98
BIGSolutions-LIVE4
0.00 × 7
ExnessUK-Real10
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 11
FixiMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
0.00 × 44
WindsorBrokers-REAL3
0.00 × 6
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 3
PacificUnionLLC-Live 3
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
SkillingLimited-Live
0.00 × 7
B2Broker-Real
0.00 × 4
Z.comTradeUKLtd-Live-UK
0.00 × 82
GMI-Live11
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live01
0.00 × 37
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 18
SageFx-Live
0.00 × 11
Osprey-Live
0.00 × 12
IVMarkets-Live
0.00 × 10
The average spread is 30-90 points, so any account can follow, and ECN accounts have the highest profits.


Suggested subscription funds: need to be greater than 10000




The account actually starts from April 2024.




The starting capital of this account is: 3000+4000=7000




Due to the broker's integration of history, only a few months of transactions were displayed.

2025.10.21 10:03
80% of growth achieved within 25 days. This comprises 4.5% of days out of 555 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.