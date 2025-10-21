- Crescita
Trade:
2 460
Profit Trade:
1 739 (70.69%)
Loss Trade:
721 (29.31%)
Best Trade:
23 637.98 USD
Worst Trade:
-435.19 USD
Profitto lordo:
54 848.52 USD (5 588 617 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-16 152.53 USD (6 155 999 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
29 (142.30 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
23 641.23 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.16%
Ultimo trade:
15 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
103
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
29.40
Long Trade:
1 519 (61.75%)
Short Trade:
941 (38.25%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.40
Profitto previsto:
15.73 USD
Profitto medio:
31.54 USD
Perdita media:
-22.40 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-1 316.25 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 316.25 USD (12)
Crescita mensile:
4.19%
Previsione annuale:
50.86%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1 316.25 USD (4.05%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.05% (1 316.25 USD)
Per equità:
0.38% (174.18 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1343
|CHFJPY
|475
|GBPNZD
|145
|EURUSD
|119
|GBPUSD
|93
|USDCAD
|71
|AUDCAD
|67
|NZDCAD
|45
|GBPCAD
|33
|AUDNZD
|24
|AUDCHF
|21
|EURGBP
|13
|CADCHF
|6
|NZDCHF
|4
|profit
|1
|
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.9K
|CHFJPY
|2K
|GBPNZD
|1.1K
|EURUSD
|466
|GBPUSD
|856
|USDCAD
|657
|AUDCAD
|1.2K
|NZDCAD
|777
|GBPCAD
|447
|AUDNZD
|504
|AUDCHF
|398
|EURGBP
|466
|CADCHF
|161
|NZDCHF
|95
|profit
|24K
|
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-609K
|CHFJPY
|52K
|GBPNZD
|-17K
|EURUSD
|1.4K
|GBPUSD
|-2.8K
|USDCAD
|827
|AUDCAD
|3.3K
|NZDCAD
|2K
|GBPCAD
|3K
|AUDNZD
|-625
|AUDCHF
|-4.9K
|EURGBP
|2.6K
|CADCHF
|1.2K
|NZDCHF
|383
|profit
|0
|
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +23 637.98 USD
Worst Trade: -435 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +142.30 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 316.25 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 126
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 25
|
EuropeFXAU-Live3
|0.00 × 4
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
EuropeFX1-Live
|0.00 × 98
|
BIGSolutions-LIVE4
|0.00 × 7
|
ExnessUK-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 11
|
FixiMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
|0.00 × 44
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL3
|0.00 × 6
|
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
|0.00 × 3
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live 3
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
SkillingLimited-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
B2Broker-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Z.comTradeUKLtd-Live-UK
|0.00 × 82
|
GMI-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live01
|0.00 × 37
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 18
|
SageFx-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
Osprey-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
IVMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 10
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
The average spread is 30-90 points, so any account can follow, and ECN accounts have the highest profits.
Suggested subscription funds: need to be greater than 10000
The account actually starts from April 2024.
The starting capital of this account is: 3000+4000=7000
Due to the broker's integration of history, only a few months of transactions were displayed.
Non ci sono recensioni
