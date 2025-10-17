- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
73
Profit Trade:
50 (68.49%)
Loss Trade:
23 (31.51%)
Best Trade:
151.86 EUR
Worst Trade:
-12.66 EUR
Profitto lordo:
422.97 EUR (15 180 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-109.16 EUR (4 648 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (54.39 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
152.05 EUR (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.24
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
6.76
Long Trade:
50 (68.49%)
Short Trade:
23 (31.51%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.87
Profitto previsto:
4.30 EUR
Profitto medio:
8.46 EUR
Perdita media:
-4.75 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-45.98 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-45.98 EUR (6)
Crescita mensile:
11.88%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3.52 EUR
Massimale:
46.45 EUR (1.73%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|42
|AUDNZD
|20
|GBPUSD
|5
|AUDCAD
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|204
|AUDNZD
|78
|GBPUSD
|23
|AUDCAD
|24
|NZDCAD
|24
|USDCAD
|1
|EURUSD
|4
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.1K
|AUDNZD
|3.2K
|GBPUSD
|2.4K
|AUDCAD
|596
|NZDCAD
|603
|USDCAD
|199
|EURUSD
|391
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +151.86 EUR
Worst Trade: -13 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +54.39 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -45.98 EUR
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.20 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.45 × 130
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.77 × 62
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.79 × 5676
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.81 × 7193
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.98 × 945
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.00 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.01 × 164
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|1.06 × 119
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.07 × 28
FIRE Pro uses an automatic strategy. Keeping a low drawdown is the most important element in this signal.
This system uses a fully automated price correction trading system, a price correction is a temporary price movement before it resumes back into the main market direction. This system is especially effective in trading on popular price correction currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction.
The deposit for copying the signal should be at least $1000, this should copy all my positions, even the smallest ones with a micro lot (0.01 lot). If your account has less than $1000, then you will be taking more risks.
The leverage on your account should be at least 1:100. Otherwise, the service will copy positions using smaller lots and your profit will be less than this signal.
Trading is not conducted all the time. If there is low volatility in the market, then there won't be positions opened.
