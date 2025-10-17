- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
73
Bénéfice trades:
50 (68.49%)
Perte trades:
23 (31.51%)
Meilleure transaction:
151.86 EUR
Pire transaction:
-12.66 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
422.97 EUR (15 180 pips)
Perte brute:
-109.16 EUR (4 648 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (54.39 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
152.05 EUR (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.24
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
9 heures
Facteur de récupération:
6.76
Longs trades:
50 (68.49%)
Courts trades:
23 (31.51%)
Facteur de profit:
3.87
Rendement attendu:
4.30 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
8.46 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-4.75 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-45.98 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-45.98 EUR (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
11.88%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3.52 EUR
Maximal:
46.45 EUR (1.73%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|42
|AUDNZD
|20
|GBPUSD
|5
|AUDCAD
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|204
|AUDNZD
|78
|GBPUSD
|23
|AUDCAD
|24
|NZDCAD
|24
|USDCAD
|1
|EURUSD
|4
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.1K
|AUDNZD
|3.2K
|GBPUSD
|2.4K
|AUDCAD
|596
|NZDCAD
|603
|USDCAD
|199
|EURUSD
|391
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +151.86 EUR
Pire transaction: -13 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +54.39 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -45.98 EUR
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.20 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.45 × 130
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.77 × 62
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.79 × 5676
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.81 × 7193
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.98 × 945
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.00 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.01 × 164
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|1.06 × 119
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.07 × 28
FIRE Pro uses an automatic strategy. Keeping a low drawdown is the most important element in this signal.
This system uses a fully automated price correction trading system, a price correction is a temporary price movement before it resumes back into the main market direction. This system is especially effective in trading on popular price correction currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction.
The deposit for copying the signal should be at least $1000, this should copy all my positions, even the smallest ones with a micro lot (0.01 lot). If your account has less than $1000, then you will be taking more risks.
The leverage on your account should be at least 1:100. Otherwise, the service will copy positions using smaller lots and your profit will be less than this signal.
Trading is not conducted all the time. If there is low volatility in the market, then there won't be positions opened.
Aucun avis