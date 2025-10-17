



This system uses a fully automated price correction trading system, a price correction is a temporary price movement before it resumes back into the main market direction. This system is especially effective in trading on popular price correction currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction.





The deposit for copying the signal should be at least $1000, this should copy all my positions, even the smallest ones with a micro lot (0.01 lot). If your account has less than $1000, then you will be taking more risks.





The leverage on your account should be at least 1:100. Otherwise, the service will copy positions using smaller lots and your profit will be less than this signal.





Trading is not conducted all the time. If there is low volatility in the market, then there won't be positions opened.

FIRE Pro uses an automatic strategy. Keeping a low drawdown is the most important element in this signal.