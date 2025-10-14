- Crescita
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
2 (22.22%)
Loss Trade:
7 (77.78%)
Best Trade:
37.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-23.94 USD
Profitto lordo:
43.60 USD (14 955 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-76.57 USD (210 393 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (43.60 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
43.60 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.20
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.23%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.43
Long Trade:
9 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.57
Profitto previsto:
-3.66 USD
Profitto medio:
21.80 USD
Perdita media:
-10.94 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-75.91 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-75.91 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
-0.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
76.43 USD
Massimale:
76.43 USD (1.53%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.52% (76.15 USD)
Per equità:
1.28% (63.09 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3
|US30
|1
|US500
|1
|BTCUSD
|1
|MVRS.NAS
|1
|AAPL.NAS
|1
|JP225
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|13
|US30
|-1
|US500
|-24
|BTCUSD
|-20
|MVRS.NAS
|-2
|AAPL.NAS
|-5
|JP225
|7
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.7K
|US30
|-520
|US500
|-2.7K
|BTCUSD
|-205K
|MVRS.NAS
|-169
|AAPL.NAS
|-1.2K
|JP225
|11K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +37.00 USD
Worst Trade: -24 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +43.60 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -75.91 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.50 × 10
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.11 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 452
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.30 × 111
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.32 × 194
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|1.52 × 23
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
a custom portfolio of my EAs (Gold Trend X, Nexus Stock Trader, Nexus Stock Indices, Swap Master, Nexus Bitcoin Scalper, some strategies from Market Cycles Order Flow and custom strategies for XAGUSD & XAUJPY)
