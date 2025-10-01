SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / International Escalator
Carlos Omar Cruickshank Jr

International Escalator

Carlos Omar Cruickshank Jr
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
10 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 49.99 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 80%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
279
Profit Trade:
176 (63.08%)
Loss Trade:
103 (36.92%)
Best Trade:
292.91 USD
Worst Trade:
-183.83 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 681.37 USD (714 794 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 969.14 USD (446 804 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (90.46 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
616.33 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
101.47%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
46
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.27
Long Trade:
154 (55.20%)
Short Trade:
125 (44.80%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.24
Profitto previsto:
2.55 USD
Profitto medio:
20.92 USD
Perdita media:
-28.83 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-562.04 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-562.04 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
127.52%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
297.18 USD
Massimale:
562.04 USD (31.68%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
42.00% (401.99 USD)
Per equità:
31.87% (530.80 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
DE40 231
XRPUSD 46
XAUUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
DE40 1.3K
XRPUSD -498
XAUUSD -59
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
DE40 322K
XRPUSD -48K
XAUUSD -6K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +292.91 USD
Worst Trade: -184 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +90.46 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -562.04 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.26 × 6082
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.56 × 756
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
59 più
This is a back tested and live forward traded strategy of my own. 
Over 3 years of back tested data with an average monthly gain of 20%. 
Slow and steady. 

Judge me by my stats 
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.11 12:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.10 21:52
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.02 16:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.02 06:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.61% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 06:59
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:1000
2025.10.02 06:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.01 22:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 22:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L'abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.