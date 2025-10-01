- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
279
Profit Trade:
176 (63.08%)
Loss Trade:
103 (36.92%)
Best Trade:
292.91 USD
Worst Trade:
-183.83 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 681.37 USD (714 794 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 969.14 USD (446 804 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (90.46 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
616.33 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
101.47%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
46
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.27
Long Trade:
154 (55.20%)
Short Trade:
125 (44.80%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.24
Profitto previsto:
2.55 USD
Profitto medio:
20.92 USD
Perdita media:
-28.83 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-562.04 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-562.04 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
127.52%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
297.18 USD
Massimale:
562.04 USD (31.68%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
42.00% (401.99 USD)
Per equità:
31.87% (530.80 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|DE40
|231
|XRPUSD
|46
|XAUUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|DE40
|1.3K
|XRPUSD
|-498
|XAUUSD
|-59
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|DE40
|322K
|XRPUSD
|-48K
|XAUUSD
|-6K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +292.91 USD
Worst Trade: -184 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +90.46 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -562.04 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.26 × 6082
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 351
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.04 × 156
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.56 × 756
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
This is a back tested and live forward traded strategy of my own.
Over 3 years of back tested data with an average monthly gain of 20%.
Slow and steady.
Judge me by my stats
