- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.R
|92
|XAUUSD.V
|3
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD.R
|6.3K
|XAUUSD.V
|51
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD.R
|12K
|XAUUSD.V
|85
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Vestrado-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
XAUUSD Trader88 Momentum Pro
A fully automated trading signal designed exclusively for the gold (XAUUSD) market. It blends precise technical setups with strict risk control to target steady daily profits with limited drawdown.
⚙️ Technical Features
-
Accurate entries & exits on intraday price action
-
Average holding time: 4–8 hours per trade
-
No martingale, no grid – every position is independent
-
Automated strategy with disciplined lot sizing and SL/TP logic
📊 Strategy Overview
-
Focused trading on XAUUSD for maximum efficiency
-
Consistent win rate above 80% (historical)
-
Profit factor around 1.6 – Sharpe ratio approx. 0.20
-
Aims for 6–10% monthly growth under controlled risk
💼 Recommended Requirements
-
Capital: from 500 USD
-
Leverage: 1:500 recommended
⚠️ Note
Operates calmly through normal market phases, with strong bursts of profit during high-volatility sessions. Designed for traders and investors seeking consistent, low-stress gold trading performance.
➡️ Subscribe now to follow a professionally managed, intraday gold signal.
USD
USD
USD