XAUUSD Trader88 Momentum Pro

A fully automated trading signal designed exclusively for the gold (XAUUSD) market. It blends precise technical setups with strict risk control to target steady daily profits with limited drawdown.

⚙️ Technical Features

Accurate entries & exits on intraday price action

Average holding time: 4–8 hours per trade

No martingale, no grid – every position is independent

Automated strategy with disciplined lot sizing and SL/TP logic

📊 Strategy Overview

Focused trading on XAUUSD for maximum efficiency

Consistent win rate above 80% (historical)

Profit factor around 1.6 – Sharpe ratio approx. 0.20

Aims for 6–10% monthly growth under controlled risk

💼 Recommended Requirements

Capital: from 500 USD

Leverage: 1:500 recommended

⚠️ Note

Operates calmly through normal market phases, with strong bursts of profit during high-volatility sessions. Designed for traders and investors seeking consistent, low-stress gold trading performance.

➡️ Subscribe now to follow a professionally managed, intraday gold signal.