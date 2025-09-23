SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Trader88
Md Hazly Bin Md Isa

Trader88

Md Hazly Bin Md Isa
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 39.99 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 38%
Vestrado-Server
1:300
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
95
Profit Trade:
59 (62.10%)
Loss Trade:
36 (37.89%)
Best Trade:
714.82 USD
Worst Trade:
-395.52 USD
Profitto lordo:
10 157.89 USD (18 713 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 798.11 USD (6 792 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (5 672.50 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5 672.50 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.34
Attività di trading:
12.84%
Massimo carico di deposito:
148.90%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
95
Tempo di attesa medio:
36 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.62
Long Trade:
51 (53.68%)
Short Trade:
44 (46.32%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.67
Profitto previsto:
66.95 USD
Profitto medio:
172.17 USD
Perdita media:
-105.50 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-2 396.91 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 396.91 USD (12)
Crescita mensile:
38.26%
Algo trading:
51%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
2 431.53 USD (12.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.93% (2 416.92 USD)
Per equità:
10.02% (2 010.70 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.R 92
XAUUSD.V 3
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.R 6.3K
XAUUSD.V 51
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.R 12K
XAUUSD.V 85
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +714.82 USD
Worst Trade: -396 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +5 672.50 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 396.91 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Vestrado-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

XAUUSD Trader88 Momentum Pro
A fully automated trading signal designed exclusively for the gold (XAUUSD) market. It blends precise technical setups with strict risk control to target steady daily profits with limited drawdown.

⚙️ Technical Features

  • Accurate entries & exits on intraday price action

  • Average holding time: 4–8 hours per trade

  • No martingale, no grid – every position is independent

  • Automated strategy with disciplined lot sizing and SL/TP logic

📊 Strategy Overview

  • Focused trading on XAUUSD for maximum efficiency

  • Consistent win rate above 80% (historical)

  • Profit factor around 1.6 – Sharpe ratio approx. 0.20

  • Aims for 6–10% monthly growth under controlled risk

💼 Recommended Requirements

  • Capital: from 500 USD

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended

⚠️ Note
Operates calmly through normal market phases, with strong bursts of profit during high-volatility sessions. Designed for traders and investors seeking consistent, low-stress gold trading performance.

➡️ Subscribe now to follow a professionally managed, intraday gold signal.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 04:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 13:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.23 21:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 20:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 18:21
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.23 18:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.23 18:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Trader88
39.99USD al mese
38%
0
0
USD
23K
USD
1
51%
95
62%
13%
2.67
66.95
USD
12%
1:300
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.