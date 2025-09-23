SignauxSections
Md Hazly Bin Md Isa

Trader88

Md Hazly Bin Md Isa
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 39.99 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 7%
Vestrado-Server
1:300
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
75
Bénéfice trades:
44 (58.66%)
Perte trades:
31 (41.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
714.82 USD
Pire transaction:
-395.52 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 404.45 USD (7 186 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 210.30 USD (5 930 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (2 094.79 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 094.79 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Activité de trading:
10.19%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
148.90%
Dernier trade:
58 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
88
Temps de détention moyen:
22 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.49
Longs trades:
35 (46.67%)
Courts trades:
40 (53.33%)
Facteur de profit:
1.37
Rendement attendu:
15.92 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
100.10 USD
Perte moyenne:
-103.56 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-2 396.91 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 396.91 USD (12)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.30%
Algo trading:
61%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 431.53 USD (12.01%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
11.93% (2 416.92 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.02% (2 010.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD.R 72
XAUUSD.V 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.R 1.2K
XAUUSD.V 51
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.R 1.2K
XAUUSD.V 85
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +714.82 USD
Pire transaction: -396 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 12
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 094.79 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 396.91 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Vestrado-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

XAUUSD Trader88 Momentum Pro
A fully automated trading signal designed exclusively for the gold (XAUUSD) market. It blends precise technical setups with strict risk control to target steady daily profits with limited drawdown.

⚙️ Technical Features

  • Accurate entries & exits on intraday price action

  • Average holding time: 4–8 hours per trade

  • No martingale, no grid – every position is independent

  • Automated strategy with disciplined lot sizing and SL/TP logic

📊 Strategy Overview

  • Focused trading on XAUUSD for maximum efficiency

  • Consistent win rate above 80% (historical)

  • Profit factor around 1.6 – Sharpe ratio approx. 0.20

  • Aims for 6–10% monthly growth under controlled risk

💼 Recommended Requirements

  • Capital: from 500 USD

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended

⚠️ Note
Operates calmly through normal market phases, with strong bursts of profit during high-volatility sessions. Designed for traders and investors seeking consistent, low-stress gold trading performance.

➡️ Subscribe now to follow a professionally managed, intraday gold signal.


Aucun avis
2025.09.26 04:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 13:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.23 21:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 20:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 18:21
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.23 18:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.23 18:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copier

