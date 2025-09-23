- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.R
|72
|XAUUSD.V
|3
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.R
|1.2K
|XAUUSD.V
|51
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.R
|1.2K
|XAUUSD.V
|85
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Vestrado-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
XAUUSD Trader88 Momentum Pro
A fully automated trading signal designed exclusively for the gold (XAUUSD) market. It blends precise technical setups with strict risk control to target steady daily profits with limited drawdown.
⚙️ Technical Features
-
Accurate entries & exits on intraday price action
-
Average holding time: 4–8 hours per trade
-
No martingale, no grid – every position is independent
-
Automated strategy with disciplined lot sizing and SL/TP logic
📊 Strategy Overview
-
Focused trading on XAUUSD for maximum efficiency
-
Consistent win rate above 80% (historical)
-
Profit factor around 1.6 – Sharpe ratio approx. 0.20
-
Aims for 6–10% monthly growth under controlled risk
💼 Recommended Requirements
-
Capital: from 500 USD
-
Leverage: 1:500 recommended
⚠️ Note
Operates calmly through normal market phases, with strong bursts of profit during high-volatility sessions. Designed for traders and investors seeking consistent, low-stress gold trading performance.
➡️ Subscribe now to follow a professionally managed, intraday gold signal.
USD
USD
USD