Md Hazly Bin Md Isa

Trader88

Md Hazly Bin Md Isa
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 39.99 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 38%
Vestrado-Server
1:300
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
95
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
59 (62.10%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
36 (37.89%)
En iyi işlem:
714.82 USD
En kötü işlem:
-395.52 USD
Brüt kâr:
10 157.89 USD (18 713 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 798.11 USD (6 792 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
13 (5 672.50 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
5 672.50 USD (13)
Sharpe oranı:
0.34
Alım-satım etkinliği:
12.84%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
148.90%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
95
Ort. tutma süresi:
36 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.62
Alış işlemleri:
51 (53.68%)
Satış işlemleri:
44 (46.32%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.67
Beklenen getiri:
66.95 USD
Ortalama kâr:
172.17 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-105.50 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
12 (-2 396.91 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2 396.91 USD (12)
Aylık büyüme:
38.26%
Algo alım-satım:
51%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
2 431.53 USD (12.01%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
11.93% (2 416.92 USD)
Varlığa göre:
10.02% (2 010.70 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD.R 92
XAUUSD.V 3
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD.R 6.3K
XAUUSD.V 51
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD.R 12K
XAUUSD.V 85
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +714.82 USD
En kötü işlem: -396 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 12
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +5 672.50 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -2 396.91 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Vestrado-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

XAUUSD Trader88 Momentum Pro
A fully automated trading signal designed exclusively for the gold (XAUUSD) market. It blends precise technical setups with strict risk control to target steady daily profits with limited drawdown.

⚙️ Technical Features

  • Accurate entries & exits on intraday price action

  • Average holding time: 4–8 hours per trade

  • No martingale, no grid – every position is independent

  • Automated strategy with disciplined lot sizing and SL/TP logic

📊 Strategy Overview

  • Focused trading on XAUUSD for maximum efficiency

  • Consistent win rate above 80% (historical)

  • Profit factor around 1.6 – Sharpe ratio approx. 0.20

  • Aims for 6–10% monthly growth under controlled risk

💼 Recommended Requirements

  • Capital: from 500 USD

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended

⚠️ Note
Operates calmly through normal market phases, with strong bursts of profit during high-volatility sessions. Designed for traders and investors seeking consistent, low-stress gold trading performance.

➡️ Subscribe now to follow a professionally managed, intraday gold signal.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 04:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 13:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.23 21:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 20:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 18:21
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.23 18:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.23 18:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
