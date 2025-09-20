SegnaliSezioni
Khong Viet Hung

Scalping Strategy V2

Khong Viet Hung
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
18
Profit Trade:
2 (11.11%)
Loss Trade:
16 (88.89%)
Best Trade:
3.79 USD
Worst Trade:
-6.77 USD
Profitto lordo:
5.28 USD (826 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-30.05 USD (2 541 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (3.79 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3.79 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.64
Attività di trading:
23.75%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.69%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
127
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-1.00
Long Trade:
12 (66.67%)
Short Trade:
6 (33.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.18
Profitto previsto:
-1.38 USD
Profitto medio:
2.64 USD
Perdita media:
-1.88 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-12.87 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-12.87 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
-0.28%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
24.77 USD
Massimale:
24.77 USD (0.28%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.25% (21.79 USD)
Per equità:
1.21% (107.11 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDUSD 4
GBPCHF 4
USDCAD 4
EURUSD 1
USDJPY 1
EURNZD 1
NZDCHF 1
GBPJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDUSD -4
GBPCHF -9
USDCAD -4
EURUSD -1
USDJPY -1
EURNZD 1
NZDCHF -5
GBPJPY 4
CHFJPY -7
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDUSD -388
GBPCHF -739
USDCAD -514
EURUSD -83
USDJPY -121
EURNZD 259
NZDCHF -189
GBPJPY 567
CHFJPY -507
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3.79 USD
Worst Trade: -7 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +3.79 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -12.87 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
In the complex and volatile world of financial markets, precision is paramount. The Alchemist is a next-generation trading robot designed to eliminate the guesswork and emotional biases from your trading strategy. By leveraging sophisticated mathematical processes, The Alchemist meticulously analyzes market data to identify the prevailing trend—whether it's an uptrend or a downtrend. This isn't just about following the crowd; it's about uncovering the underlying mathematical structure of market movements.

Once the trend is identified, the robot uses a proprietary algorithm to perform a series of calculations. These calculations are rooted in the principles of probability and statistical analysis, allowing The Alchemist to pinpoint high-probability entry and exit points. A trade is only opened when these calculations indicate a significant likelihood of success. This systematic approach ensures every action is a calculated decision, turning market analysis into a disciplined, data-driven science.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 20:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 19:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 17:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.25 17:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.25 17:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.20 16:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.20 16:10
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.20 16:10
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.20 16:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.20 16:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
