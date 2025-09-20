SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Scalping Strategy V2
Khong Viet Hung

Scalping Strategy V2

Khong Viet Hung
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
18
Bénéfice trades:
2 (11.11%)
Perte trades:
16 (88.89%)
Meilleure transaction:
3.79 USD
Pire transaction:
-6.77 USD
Bénéfice brut:
5.28 USD (826 pips)
Perte brute:
-30.05 USD (2 541 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
1 (3.79 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3.79 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.64
Activité de trading:
23.75%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.69%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
127
Temps de détention moyen:
9 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-1.00
Longs trades:
12 (66.67%)
Courts trades:
6 (33.33%)
Facteur de profit:
0.18
Rendement attendu:
-1.38 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.64 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.88 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-12.87 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-12.87 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.28%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
24.77 USD
Maximal:
24.77 USD (0.28%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.25% (21.79 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.21% (107.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDUSD 4
GBPCHF 4
USDCAD 4
EURUSD 1
USDJPY 1
EURNZD 1
NZDCHF 1
GBPJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD -4
GBPCHF -9
USDCAD -4
EURUSD -1
USDJPY -1
EURNZD 1
NZDCHF -5
GBPJPY 4
CHFJPY -7
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD -388
GBPCHF -739
USDCAD -514
EURUSD -83
USDJPY -121
EURNZD 259
NZDCHF -189
GBPJPY 567
CHFJPY -507
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3.79 USD
Pire transaction: -7 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +3.79 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -12.87 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

In the complex and volatile world of financial markets, precision is paramount. The Alchemist is a next-generation trading robot designed to eliminate the guesswork and emotional biases from your trading strategy. By leveraging sophisticated mathematical processes, The Alchemist meticulously analyzes market data to identify the prevailing trend—whether it's an uptrend or a downtrend. This isn't just about following the crowd; it's about uncovering the underlying mathematical structure of market movements.

Once the trend is identified, the robot uses a proprietary algorithm to perform a series of calculations. These calculations are rooted in the principles of probability and statistical analysis, allowing The Alchemist to pinpoint high-probability entry and exit points. A trade is only opened when these calculations indicate a significant likelihood of success. This systematic approach ensures every action is a calculated decision, turning market analysis into a disciplined, data-driven science.


Aucun avis
2025.09.25 20:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 19:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 17:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.25 17:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.25 17:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.20 16:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.20 16:10
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.20 16:10
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.20 16:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.20 16:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Scalping Strategy V2
30 USD par mois
-0%
0
0
USD
8.9K
USD
1
100%
18
11%
24%
0.17
-1.38
USD
1%
1:200
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.