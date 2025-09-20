SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Scalping Strategy V2
Khong Viet Hung

Scalping Strategy V2

Khong Viet Hung
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
18
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 (11.11%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
16 (88.89%)
En iyi işlem:
3.79 USD
En kötü işlem:
-6.77 USD
Brüt kâr:
5.28 USD (826 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-30.05 USD (2 541 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
1 (3.79 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3.79 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.64
Alım-satım etkinliği:
23.75%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.69%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
127
Ort. tutma süresi:
9 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-1.00
Alış işlemleri:
12 (66.67%)
Satış işlemleri:
6 (33.33%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.18
Beklenen getiri:
-1.38 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.64 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.88 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-12.87 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-12.87 USD (9)
Aylık büyüme:
-0.28%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
24.77 USD
Maksimum:
24.77 USD (0.28%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.25% (21.79 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.21% (107.11 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDUSD 4
GBPCHF 4
USDCAD 4
EURUSD 1
USDJPY 1
EURNZD 1
NZDCHF 1
GBPJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDUSD -4
GBPCHF -9
USDCAD -4
EURUSD -1
USDJPY -1
EURNZD 1
NZDCHF -5
GBPJPY 4
CHFJPY -7
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDUSD -388
GBPCHF -739
USDCAD -514
EURUSD -83
USDJPY -121
EURNZD 259
NZDCHF -189
GBPJPY 567
CHFJPY -507
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +3.79 USD
En kötü işlem: -7 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 9
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +3.79 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -12.87 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
In the complex and volatile world of financial markets, precision is paramount. The Alchemist is a next-generation trading robot designed to eliminate the guesswork and emotional biases from your trading strategy. By leveraging sophisticated mathematical processes, The Alchemist meticulously analyzes market data to identify the prevailing trend—whether it's an uptrend or a downtrend. This isn't just about following the crowd; it's about uncovering the underlying mathematical structure of market movements.

Once the trend is identified, the robot uses a proprietary algorithm to perform a series of calculations. These calculations are rooted in the principles of probability and statistical analysis, allowing The Alchemist to pinpoint high-probability entry and exit points. A trade is only opened when these calculations indicate a significant likelihood of success. This systematic approach ensures every action is a calculated decision, turning market analysis into a disciplined, data-driven science.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.25 20:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 19:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 17:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.25 17:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.25 17:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.20 16:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.20 16:10
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.20 16:10
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.20 16:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.20 16:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
