Gavin Neo Hung Ming

MT5 Swing 2

Gavin Neo Hung Ming
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
6 settimane
1 / 2.1K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 57%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
89
Profit Trade:
36 (40.44%)
Loss Trade:
53 (59.55%)
Best Trade:
409.84 USD
Worst Trade:
-150.75 USD
Profitto lordo:
7 047.37 USD (465 762 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 619.65 USD (125 912 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (1 654.79 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 654.79 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
80.36%
Massimo carico di deposito:
53.32%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
40
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.19
Long Trade:
45 (50.56%)
Short Trade:
44 (49.44%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.53
Profitto previsto:
27.28 USD
Profitto medio:
195.76 USD
Perdita media:
-87.16 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
24 (-2 041.60 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 041.60 USD (24)
Crescita mensile:
7.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
511.30 USD
Massimale:
2 041.60 USD (57.83%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
62.83% (2 041.60 USD)
Per equità:
12.41% (369.11 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 28
DE40 26
GBPJPY 15
US30 13
USTEC 4
JP225 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD -508
DE40 2.4K
GBPJPY -352
US30 1.3K
USTEC -417
JP225 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD -240
DE40 240K
GBPJPY -1.7K
US30 129K
USTEC -26K
JP225 -1.2K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +409.84 USD
Worst Trade: -151 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 24
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 654.79 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 041.60 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 5
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real8
0.02 × 46
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.33 × 3
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
Exness-MT5Real31
0.60 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.61 × 61
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.64 × 172
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.89 × 28
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.10 × 31
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.29 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.60 × 2918
Exness-MT5Real28
1.88 × 8
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.09 × 411
FusionMarkets-Live
2.40 × 156
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
40 più
MT5 Swing Trading
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 14:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.25 13:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.25 12:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.25 08:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.22 09:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 09:53
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.18 08:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
