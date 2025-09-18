- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
89
Profit Trade:
36 (40.44%)
Loss Trade:
53 (59.55%)
Best Trade:
409.84 USD
Worst Trade:
-150.75 USD
Profitto lordo:
7 047.37 USD (465 762 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 619.65 USD (125 912 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (1 654.79 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 654.79 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
80.36%
Massimo carico di deposito:
53.32%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
40
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.19
Long Trade:
45 (50.56%)
Short Trade:
44 (49.44%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.53
Profitto previsto:
27.28 USD
Profitto medio:
195.76 USD
Perdita media:
-87.16 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
24 (-2 041.60 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 041.60 USD (24)
Crescita mensile:
7.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
511.30 USD
Massimale:
2 041.60 USD (57.83%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
62.83% (2 041.60 USD)
Per equità:
12.41% (369.11 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|28
|DE40
|26
|GBPJPY
|15
|US30
|13
|USTEC
|4
|JP225
|3
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|-508
|DE40
|2.4K
|GBPJPY
|-352
|US30
|1.3K
|USTEC
|-417
|JP225
|0
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|-240
|DE40
|240K
|GBPJPY
|-1.7K
|US30
|129K
|USTEC
|-26K
|JP225
|-1.2K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +409.84 USD
Worst Trade: -151 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 24
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 654.79 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 041.60 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 5
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.02 × 46
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.33 × 3
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.61 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.64 × 172
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.89 × 28
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.04 × 54
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.10 × 31
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.28 × 36
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.29 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.60 × 2918
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|1.88 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.09 × 411
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.40 × 156
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
