Wang Kai Xiao

Fibonacci Channel Based Filtering

Wang Kai Xiao
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
10 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 30%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
137
Profit Trade:
56 (40.87%)
Loss Trade:
81 (59.12%)
Best Trade:
36.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-11.64 USD
Profitto lordo:
351.49 USD (10 394 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-321.18 USD (8 784 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (50.18 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
50.18 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
5.85%
Massimo carico di deposito:
16.56%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
42 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.51
Long Trade:
42 (30.66%)
Short Trade:
95 (69.34%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.09
Profitto previsto:
0.22 USD
Profitto medio:
6.28 USD
Perdita media:
-3.97 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-30.41 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-30.41 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
-0.22%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
20.00 USD
Massimale:
59.32 USD (32.56%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
32.71% (48.14 USD)
Per equità:
5.20% (8.12 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 49
USDJPY 27
EURUSD 20
USDCHF 16
USDCAD 14
GBPUSD 11
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 15
USDJPY -11
EURUSD 11
USDCHF 2
USDCAD 2
GBPUSD 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 830
USDJPY 90
EURUSD 248
USDCHF 98
USDCAD 145
GBPUSD 199
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +36.50 USD
Worst Trade: -12 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +50.18 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -30.41 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.29 × 7
RannForex-Server
0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
1.02 × 58
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.07 × 180
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.26 × 39
Exness-MT5Real2
1.34 × 32
OxSecurities-Live
1.38 × 8
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Manual + Quantitative Trading

Achieved nearly 30% profit in the last ten trading days.

There are trading signals almost every trading day from the Asian session to the European session.

Note: This strategy is high-frequency and has larger positions. Please be cautious of delays and stop-loss when copying trades.A low spread environment is necessary.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.12 01:55
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 10:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
