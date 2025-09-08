SegnaliSezioni
Panagiotis Polyviou

Tradelevate

Panagiotis Polyviou
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 36%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
46
Profit Trade:
36 (78.26%)
Loss Trade:
10 (21.74%)
Best Trade:
55.54 EUR
Worst Trade:
-39.89 EUR
Profitto lordo:
412.08 EUR (406 622 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-180.41 EUR (125 029 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (50.04 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
100.17 EUR (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.34
Attività di trading:
83.39%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.91%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
3.73
Long Trade:
25 (54.35%)
Short Trade:
21 (45.65%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.28
Profitto previsto:
5.04 EUR
Profitto medio:
11.45 EUR
Perdita media:
-18.04 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-62.14 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-62.14 EUR (2)
Crescita mensile:
35.68%
Algo trading:
26%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.03 EUR
Massimale:
62.14 EUR (8.33%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.34% (62.17 EUR)
Per equità:
5.71% (42.95 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
#Japan225 8
GOLD 7
EURUSD 7
#US2000 5
#Germany40 5
#UK100 4
#US30 3
#Euro50 3
#USNDAQ100 2
#USSPX500 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
#Japan225 68
GOLD -18
EURUSD -10
#US2000 41
#Germany40 25
#UK100 36
#US30 55
#Euro50 25
#USNDAQ100 20
#USSPX500 22
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
#Japan225 135K
GOLD -4.2K
EURUSD -102
#US2000 8.3K
#Germany40 19K
#UK100 14K
#US30 67K
#Euro50 11K
#USNDAQ100 21K
#USSPX500 11K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +55.54 EUR
Worst Trade: -40 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +50.04 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -62.14 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FxPro-MT5 Live02" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboForex-Pro
5.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5
6.08 × 3452
Tradelevate Quant Algo

This strategy is based on advanced quantitative analytics designed to detect high-probability reversal points across equity indexes, commodities and fx pairs.

-Quality over quantity – the system trades only a few times per week, focusing on precision entries.
-Risk-conscious approach – strict money management ensures exposure is minimised while keeping drawdowns under control.

-Data-driven edge – signals are backed by statistical analysis and tested on a large pool of historical data, aiming to capture short-term turning points with the highest possible accuracy.
-The system is continuously monitored by our team of experts. 


Whether you’re looking for consistent growth or a reliable diversification tool, Tradelevate Quant Algo offers a disciplined and transparent trading approach with a strong focus on capital protection.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investments carry inherent uncertainties, and investors should carefully consider their risk tolerance, financial situation, and investment objectives before making decisions.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.18 03:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.08 09:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.08 09:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
