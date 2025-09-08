- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|#Japan225
|8
|GOLD
|7
|EURUSD
|7
|#US2000
|5
|#Germany40
|5
|#UK100
|4
|#US30
|3
|#Euro50
|3
|#USNDAQ100
|2
|#USSPX500
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|#Japan225
|68
|GOLD
|-18
|EURUSD
|-10
|#US2000
|41
|#Germany40
|25
|#UK100
|36
|#US30
|55
|#Euro50
|25
|#USNDAQ100
|20
|#USSPX500
|22
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|#Japan225
|135K
|GOLD
|-4.2K
|EURUSD
|-102
|#US2000
|8.3K
|#Germany40
|19K
|#UK100
|14K
|#US30
|67K
|#Euro50
|11K
|#USNDAQ100
|21K
|#USSPX500
|11K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FxPro-MT5 Live02" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|5.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5
|6.08 × 3452
-Data-driven edge – signals are backed by statistical analysis and tested on a large pool of historical data, aiming to capture short-term turning points with the highest possible accuracy.
-The system is continuously monitored by our team of experts.
Whether you’re looking for consistent growth or a reliable diversification tool, Tradelevate Quant Algo offers a disciplined and transparent trading approach with a strong focus on capital protection.Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investments carry inherent uncertainties, and investors should carefully consider their risk tolerance, financial situation, and investment objectives before making decisions.
