Trade:
22
Profit Trade:
17 (77.27%)
Loss Trade:
5 (22.73%)
Best Trade:
186.12 USD
Worst Trade:
-19.80 USD
Profitto lordo:
346.90 USD (6 115 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-71.34 USD (3 566 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (72.08 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
197.36 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.31
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.20%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
13.92
Long Trade:
15 (68.18%)
Short Trade:
7 (31.82%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.86
Profitto previsto:
12.53 USD
Profitto medio:
20.41 USD
Perdita media:
-14.27 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-19.80 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-19.80 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
9.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2.48 USD
Massimale:
19.80 USD (0.75%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.71% (18.10 USD)
Per equità:
5.29% (148.26 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|22
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDUSD
|276
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDUSD
|2.5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Best Trade: +186.12 USD
Worst Trade: -20 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +72.08 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -19.80 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real20" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
YaMarkets-REAL
|2.98 × 41
|
GBEbrokers-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|4.00 × 1
- The AWFX Medium Risk strategy is a grid martingle strategy that deploys medium risk per trade and seeks to capture market reversals uniquely in the AUDUSD currency pair.
- With this strategy, you are at peace at every moment and nothing to worry about the medium risk and it's quite profitable.
- Expect about 4% to 7% returns per month.
- It's very important to ensure that your minimum account balance for the strategy is 1500 EUR/USD/GBP. What ever might be the case, just ensure that you try and maintain that minimum balance as lond as you follow this signal.
- It will be great if you combine this signal with the low risk signal AWFX Low Risk that generates half the profit but gaurantees liquidity 24/7.
- For financial year 2024, the two strategies combined generated a net 70% return. We currently offer the two strategies combines as a Forex Mutual fund on our Alpha Wolf Goals app and currently have $500k USD invested in the Mutaul fund.
- I am willing to refund your full capital in case the combined strategy blows your account. Just hit me up @ timah@alphawolfgoals.com with proof and I'll fully refund, no argurements.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
10%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
USD
USD
10
100%
22
77%
100%
4.86
12.53
USD
USD
5%
1:200