Timah Nanji Chimbo

AWFX Medium Risk

Timah Nanji Chimbo
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
10 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 10%
Exness-Real20
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
22
Profit Trade:
17 (77.27%)
Loss Trade:
5 (22.73%)
Best Trade:
186.12 USD
Worst Trade:
-19.80 USD
Profitto lordo:
346.90 USD (6 115 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-71.34 USD (3 566 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (72.08 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
197.36 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.31
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.20%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
13.92
Long Trade:
15 (68.18%)
Short Trade:
7 (31.82%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.86
Profitto previsto:
12.53 USD
Profitto medio:
20.41 USD
Perdita media:
-14.27 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-19.80 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-19.80 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
9.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2.48 USD
Massimale:
19.80 USD (0.75%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.71% (18.10 USD)
Per equità:
5.29% (148.26 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDUSD 22
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDUSD 276
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDUSD 2.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +186.12 USD
Worst Trade: -20 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +72.08 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -19.80 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real20" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
YaMarkets-REAL
2.98 × 41
GBEbrokers-Live
4.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge08
4.00 × 1
  • The AWFX Medium Risk strategy is a grid martingle strategy that deploys medium risk per trade and seeks to capture market reversals uniquely in the AUDUSD currency pair.
  • With this strategy, you are at peace at every moment and nothing to worry about the medium risk and it's quite profitable.
  • Expect about 4% to 7% returns per month.
  • It's very important to ensure that your minimum account balance for the strategy is 1500 EUR/USD/GBP. What ever might be the case, just ensure that you try and maintain that minimum balance as lond as you follow this signal.
  • It will be great if you combine this signal with the low risk signal AWFX Low Risk that generates half the profit but gaurantees liquidity 24/7.
  • For financial year 2024, the two strategies combined generated a net 70% return. We currently offer the two strategies combines as a Forex Mutual fund on our Alpha Wolf Goals app and currently have $500k USD invested in the Mutaul fund.
  • I am willing to refund your full capital in case the combined strategy blows your account. Just hit me up @ timah@alphawolfgoals.com with proof and I'll fully refund, no argurements.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 11:35
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 11:35
No swaps are charged
2025.09.24 22:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.24 21:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.22 09:12
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.16 20:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.16 19:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.09 05:27
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.08 09:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.07 10:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 14:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.02 14:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.02 14:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.