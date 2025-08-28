SegnaliSezioni
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

NoWorry MT5

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
0 recensioni
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -0%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
15
Profit Trade:
7 (46.66%)
Loss Trade:
8 (53.33%)
Best Trade:
11.40 USD
Worst Trade:
-12.27 USD
Profitto lordo:
41.58 USD (1 924 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-42.27 USD (4 563 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (12.81 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
12.81 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
87.44%
Massimo carico di deposito:
12.24%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.05
Long Trade:
1 (6.67%)
Short Trade:
14 (93.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.98
Profitto previsto:
-0.05 USD
Profitto medio:
5.94 USD
Perdita media:
-5.28 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-10.38 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-12.27 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
-0.13%
Algo trading:
60%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.93 USD
Massimale:
14.16 USD (2.76%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.81% (14.41 USD)
Per equità:
19.19% (96.12 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD -1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD -2.6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +11.40 USD
Worst Trade: -12 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +12.81 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -10.38 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.17 × 109
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.43 × 240
Exness-MT5Real3
0.50 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.84 × 362
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.00 × 207
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.02 × 225
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.99 × 238
ICMarkets-MT5
2.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real5
2.00 × 37
DerivSVG-Server
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
2.11 × 757
MaxifyFX-Live
3.36 × 195
XMGlobal-MT5 4
6.00 × 1
6 più
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.

Thank you for choosing to follow me.
Seeking around 4% per month operating normally AUDCAD.
Minimum balance is 600 USD and leverage is 200.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.

Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773

NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.10 13:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.08 01:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 15:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.25 14:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 14:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.17 20:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.17 19:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.16 04:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 13.33% of days out of the 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.02 14:43
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.02 14:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.28 14:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.28 14:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.28 14:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.28 14:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.28 14:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
