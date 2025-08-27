SegnaliSezioni
Ye Wei

FeiYu Moon Plan

Ye Wei
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
5 settimane
1 / 2.9K USD
Copia per 55 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 55%
Exness-Real7
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
222
Profit Trade:
198 (89.18%)
Loss Trade:
24 (10.81%)
Best Trade:
23.28 USD
Worst Trade:
-11.88 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 204.90 USD (896 425 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-112.35 USD (66 061 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
26 (217.44 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
217.44 USD (26)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.96
Attività di trading:
22.48%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.88%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
34
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
39.19
Long Trade:
149 (67.12%)
Short Trade:
73 (32.88%)
Fattore di profitto:
10.72
Profitto previsto:
4.92 USD
Profitto medio:
6.09 USD
Perdita media:
-4.68 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-27.88 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-27.88 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
46.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
27.88 USD (1.09%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.09% (27.88 USD)
Per equità:
6.25% (158.49 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 222
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDm 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDm 830K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +23.28 USD
Worst Trade: -12 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 26
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +217.44 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -27.88 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

focuses on the golden band, flying fish golden eye trend strategy, pure manual trading, and intraday trading. As this is a commander panel command, it displays EA!

This account is the standard account for ex, and it is recommended to track orders at a 1:1 ratio of the initial account amount.

There is no stop loss for orders because they are manually tracked. Although there are additional positions, each order is settled independently (including grid additions), with a focus on quick exits and maintaining its unique trading style. Welcome to communicate.

Opening a position is based on a 0.02 ratio of $2000. The initial daily profit target for the $2000 account is $30 (the daily profit target for the $4000 account is $60, and so on, with gradual withdrawals in between. Please maintain consistency in account amounts and pay attention to the order placement ratio on the MQL website). Once the target is reached, the day's operations will end, so sometimes the day's work will end quickly within a day!

Regarding subscription fees: The basic calculation is based on a subscription amount of approximately 10% of monthly profits, therefore the pricing for account 2000 is 55 subscription fees, and the pricing for account 4000 is 110 subscription fees. Let's grow slowly together!!!



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.28 10:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 09:42
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.26 09:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 08:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 02:17
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.23 02:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 09:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 07:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.28 07:06
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.08.27 15:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 14:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 12:27
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.27 12:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.27 12:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
