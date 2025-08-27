focuses on the golden band, flying fish golden eye trend strategy, pure manual trading, and intraday trading. As this is a commander panel command, it displays EA!

This account is the standard account for ex, and it is recommended to track orders at a 1:1 ratio of the initial account amount.

There is no stop loss for orders because they are manually tracked. Although there are additional positions, each order is settled independently (including grid additions), with a focus on quick exits and maintaining its unique trading style. Welcome to communicate.

Opening a position is based on a 0.02 ratio of $2000. The initial daily profit target for the $2000 account is $30 (the daily profit target for the $4000 account is $60, and so on, with gradual withdrawals in between. Please maintain consistency in account amounts and pay attention to the order placement ratio on the MQL website). Once the target is reached, the day's operations will end, so sometimes the day's work will end quickly within a day!

Regarding subscription fees: The basic calculation is based on a subscription amount of approximately 10% of monthly profits, therefore the pricing for account 2000 is 55 subscription fees, and the pricing for account 4000 is 110 subscription fees. Let's grow slowly together!!!



