Ye Wei

FeiYu Moon Plan

Ye Wei
0 avis
Fiabilité
5 semaines
1 / 2.9K USD
Copie pour 55 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 55%
Exness-Real7
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
222
Bénéfice trades:
198 (89.18%)
Perte trades:
24 (10.81%)
Meilleure transaction:
23.28 USD
Pire transaction:
-11.88 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 204.90 USD (896 425 pips)
Perte brute:
-112.35 USD (66 061 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
26 (217.44 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
217.44 USD (26)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.96
Activité de trading:
22.48%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.88%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
34
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
39.19
Longs trades:
149 (67.12%)
Courts trades:
73 (32.88%)
Facteur de profit:
10.72
Rendement attendu:
4.92 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.09 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.68 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-27.88 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-27.88 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
46.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
27.88 USD (1.09%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.09% (27.88 USD)
Par fonds propres:
6.25% (158.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 222
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 830K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +23.28 USD
Pire transaction: -12 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 26
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +217.44 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -27.88 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real7" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

focuses on the golden band, flying fish golden eye trend strategy, pure manual trading, and intraday trading. As this is a commander panel command, it displays EA!

This account is the standard account for ex, and it is recommended to track orders at a 1:1 ratio of the initial account amount.

There is no stop loss for orders because they are manually tracked. Although there are additional positions, each order is settled independently (including grid additions), with a focus on quick exits and maintaining its unique trading style. Welcome to communicate.

Opening a position is based on a 0.02 ratio of $2000. The initial daily profit target for the $2000 account is $30 (the daily profit target for the $4000 account is $60, and so on, with gradual withdrawals in between. Please maintain consistency in account amounts and pay attention to the order placement ratio on the MQL website). Once the target is reached, the day's operations will end, so sometimes the day's work will end quickly within a day!

Regarding subscription fees: The basic calculation is based on a subscription amount of approximately 10% of monthly profits, therefore the pricing for account 2000 is 55 subscription fees, and the pricing for account 4000 is 110 subscription fees. Let's grow slowly together!!!



Aucun avis
2025.09.28 10:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 09:42
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.26 09:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 08:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 02:17
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.23 02:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 09:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 07:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.28 07:06
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.08.27 15:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 14:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 12:27
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.27 12:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.27 12:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
