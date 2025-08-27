SinyallerBölümler
Ye Wei

FeiYu Moon Plan

Ye Wei
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
5 hafta
1 / 2.9K USD
Ayda 55 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 55%
Exness-Real7
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
222
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
198 (89.18%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
24 (10.81%)
En iyi işlem:
23.28 USD
En kötü işlem:
-11.88 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 204.90 USD (896 425 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-112.35 USD (66 061 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
26 (217.44 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
217.44 USD (26)
Sharpe oranı:
0.96
Alım-satım etkinliği:
22.48%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.88%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
34
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
39.19
Alış işlemleri:
149 (67.12%)
Satış işlemleri:
73 (32.88%)
Kâr faktörü:
10.72
Beklenen getiri:
4.92 USD
Ortalama kâr:
6.09 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.68 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-27.88 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-27.88 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
46.51%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
27.88 USD (1.09%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.09% (27.88 USD)
Varlığa göre:
6.25% (158.49 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 222
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSDm 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSDm 830K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +23.28 USD
En kötü işlem: -12 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 26
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +217.44 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -27.88 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-Real7" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

focuses on the golden band, flying fish golden eye trend strategy, pure manual trading, and intraday trading. As this is a commander panel command, it displays EA!

This account is the standard account for ex, and it is recommended to track orders at a 1:1 ratio of the initial account amount.

There is no stop loss for orders because they are manually tracked. Although there are additional positions, each order is settled independently (including grid additions), with a focus on quick exits and maintaining its unique trading style. Welcome to communicate.

Opening a position is based on a 0.02 ratio of $2000. The initial daily profit target for the $2000 account is $30 (the daily profit target for the $4000 account is $60, and so on, with gradual withdrawals in between. Please maintain consistency in account amounts and pay attention to the order placement ratio on the MQL website). Once the target is reached, the day's operations will end, so sometimes the day's work will end quickly within a day!

Regarding subscription fees: The basic calculation is based on a subscription amount of approximately 10% of monthly profits, therefore the pricing for account 2000 is 55 subscription fees, and the pricing for account 4000 is 110 subscription fees. Let's grow slowly together!!!



2025.09.28 10:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 09:42
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.26 09:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 08:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 02:17
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.23 02:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 09:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 07:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.28 07:06
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.08.27 15:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 14:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 12:27
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.27 12:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.27 12:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
