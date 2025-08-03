SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / EXAV CAP 2
Elkin Xabier Arteta Viana

EXAV CAP 2

Elkin Xabier Arteta Viana
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
9 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 70 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 26%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
66
Profit Trade:
61 (92.42%)
Loss Trade:
5 (7.58%)
Best Trade:
115.32 USD
Worst Trade:
-275.22 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 044.20 USD (19 078 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-601.47 USD (12 534 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
23 (235.48 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
443.14 USD (20)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
16.07%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.67%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.47
Long Trade:
40 (60.61%)
Short Trade:
26 (39.39%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.74
Profitto previsto:
6.71 USD
Profitto medio:
17.12 USD
Perdita media:
-120.29 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-275.22 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-275.22 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
7.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
300.93 USD (19.40%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.73% (300.93 USD)
Per equità:
8.24% (92.56 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 66
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 443
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 6.5K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +115.32 USD
Worst Trade: -275 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 20
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +235.48 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -275.22 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.68 × 6356
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real3
3.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.51 × 152
RoboForex-Pro
8.33 × 6
17 più
We introduce an exclusive trading signal for XAUUSD, designed for those seeking long-term capital growth without the stress of daily trading. Our philosophy is simple: we provide the tools to make your money work for you.

Why trust our signal?

  • 📈 A Rock-Solid, Time-Tested Strategy: This isn't a new idea. It's a robust system backed by rigorous backtesting since 2011. We have navigated and thrived through all types of market conditions for over a decade.

  • 🧠 Continuous Adaptation: The market evolves, and so do we. We constantly monitor and update the strategy to keep it sharp and relevant, ensuring you're always one step ahead.

  • 🛡️ Smart Growth, Moderate Risk: Forget the get-rich-quick schemes. Our approach is focused on sustained and steady growth, perfect for building long-term wealth.

  • 💰 Accessible to Start: You don't need a fortune to join. The recommended starting capital is just $500 USD.

The promise is simple: "Just get the signal and forget."

We handle the complex analysis so you can focus on seeing the results. Stop being a spectator and make gold your financial ally.

Join now and put your capital to work intelligently!


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.28 11:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.07 04:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.07 03:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.03 13:28
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.03 13:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.03 13:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
EXAV CAP 2
70USD al mese
26%
0
0
USD
4.4K
USD
9
100%
66
92%
16%
1.73
6.71
USD
8%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.