Elkin Xabier Arteta Viana

EXAV CAP 2

Elkin Xabier Arteta Viana
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
9 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 70 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 26%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
66
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
61 (92.42%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
5 (7.58%)
En iyi işlem:
115.32 USD
En kötü işlem:
-275.22 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 044.20 USD (19 078 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-601.47 USD (12 534 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
23 (235.48 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
443.14 USD (20)
Sharpe oranı:
0.18
Alım-satım etkinliği:
14.96%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
5.67%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.47
Alış işlemleri:
40 (60.61%)
Satış işlemleri:
26 (39.39%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.74
Beklenen getiri:
6.71 USD
Ortalama kâr:
17.12 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-120.29 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-275.22 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-275.22 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
6.11%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
300.93 USD (19.40%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.73% (300.93 USD)
Varlığa göre:
8.24% (92.56 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 66
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 443
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 6.5K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +115.32 USD
En kötü işlem: -275 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 20
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +235.48 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -275.22 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.68 × 6356
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real3
3.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.51 × 152
RoboForex-Pro
8.33 × 6
17 daha fazla...
We introduce an exclusive trading signal for XAUUSD, designed for those seeking long-term capital growth without the stress of daily trading. Our philosophy is simple: we provide the tools to make your money work for you.

Why trust our signal?

  • 📈 A Rock-Solid, Time-Tested Strategy: This isn't a new idea. It's a robust system backed by rigorous backtesting since 2011. We have navigated and thrived through all types of market conditions for over a decade.

  • 🧠 Continuous Adaptation: The market evolves, and so do we. We constantly monitor and update the strategy to keep it sharp and relevant, ensuring you're always one step ahead.

  • 🛡️ Smart Growth, Moderate Risk: Forget the get-rich-quick schemes. Our approach is focused on sustained and steady growth, perfect for building long-term wealth.

  • 💰 Accessible to Start: You don't need a fortune to join. The recommended starting capital is just $500 USD.

The promise is simple: "Just get the signal and forget."

We handle the complex analysis so you can focus on seeing the results. Stop being a spectator and make gold your financial ally.

Join now and put your capital to work intelligently!


İnceleme yok
2025.08.28 11:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.07 04:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.07 03:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.03 13:28
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.03 13:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.03 13:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.