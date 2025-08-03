- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|66
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|443
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.5K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.31 × 972
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.68 × 6356
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.58 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|3.83 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.51 × 152
|
RoboForex-Pro
|8.33 × 6
We introduce an exclusive trading signal for XAUUSD, designed for those seeking long-term capital growth without the stress of daily trading. Our philosophy is simple: we provide the tools to make your money work for you.
Why trust our signal?
-
📈 A Rock-Solid, Time-Tested Strategy: This isn't a new idea. It's a robust system backed by rigorous backtesting since 2011. We have navigated and thrived through all types of market conditions for over a decade.
-
🧠 Continuous Adaptation: The market evolves, and so do we. We constantly monitor and update the strategy to keep it sharp and relevant, ensuring you're always one step ahead.
-
🛡️ Smart Growth, Moderate Risk: Forget the get-rich-quick schemes. Our approach is focused on sustained and steady growth, perfect for building long-term wealth.
-
💰 Accessible to Start: You don't need a fortune to join. The recommended starting capital is just $500 USD.
The promise is simple: "Just get the signal and forget."
We handle the complex analysis so you can focus on seeing the results. Stop being a spectator and make gold your financial ally.
Join now and put your capital to work intelligently!
