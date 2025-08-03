SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / EXAV CAP 2
Elkin Xabier Arteta Viana

EXAV CAP 2

Elkin Xabier Arteta Viana
0 avis
Fiabilité
9 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 70 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 26%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
66
Bénéfice trades:
61 (92.42%)
Perte trades:
5 (7.58%)
Meilleure transaction:
115.32 USD
Pire transaction:
-275.22 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 044.20 USD (19 078 pips)
Perte brute:
-601.47 USD (12 534 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
23 (235.48 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
443.14 USD (20)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Activité de trading:
16.07%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.67%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.47
Longs trades:
40 (60.61%)
Courts trades:
26 (39.39%)
Facteur de profit:
1.74
Rendement attendu:
6.71 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
17.12 USD
Perte moyenne:
-120.29 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-275.22 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-275.22 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
300.93 USD (19.40%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.73% (300.93 USD)
Par fonds propres:
8.24% (92.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 66
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 443
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.5K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +115.32 USD
Pire transaction: -275 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 20
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +235.48 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -275.22 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.68 × 6356
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real3
3.50 × 6
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.51 × 152
RoboForex-Pro
8.33 × 6
17 plus...
We introduce an exclusive trading signal for XAUUSD, designed for those seeking long-term capital growth without the stress of daily trading. Our philosophy is simple: we provide the tools to make your money work for you.

Why trust our signal?

  • 📈 A Rock-Solid, Time-Tested Strategy: This isn't a new idea. It's a robust system backed by rigorous backtesting since 2011. We have navigated and thrived through all types of market conditions for over a decade.

  • 🧠 Continuous Adaptation: The market evolves, and so do we. We constantly monitor and update the strategy to keep it sharp and relevant, ensuring you're always one step ahead.

  • 🛡️ Smart Growth, Moderate Risk: Forget the get-rich-quick schemes. Our approach is focused on sustained and steady growth, perfect for building long-term wealth.

  • 💰 Accessible to Start: You don't need a fortune to join. The recommended starting capital is just $500 USD.

The promise is simple: "Just get the signal and forget."

We handle the complex analysis so you can focus on seeing the results. Stop being a spectator and make gold your financial ally.

Join now and put your capital to work intelligently!


Aucun avis
2025.08.28 11:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.07 04:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.07 03:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.03 13:28
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.03 13:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.03 13:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
