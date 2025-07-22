- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
87
Profit Trade:
72 (82.75%)
Loss Trade:
15 (17.24%)
Best Trade:
65.24 USD
Worst Trade:
-39.42 USD
Profitto lordo:
517.62 USD (19 593 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-203.16 USD (8 991 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
35 (269.48 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
269.48 USD (35)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.34
Attività di trading:
50.08%
Massimo carico di deposito:
38.14%
Ultimo trade:
5 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
2.04
Long Trade:
32 (36.78%)
Short Trade:
55 (63.22%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.55
Profitto previsto:
3.61 USD
Profitto medio:
7.19 USD
Perdita media:
-13.54 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-154.43 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-154.43 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
-5.27%
Previsione annuale:
-63.93%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
24.55 USD
Massimale:
154.43 USD (10.55%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.55% (154.43 USD)
Per equità:
26.76% (374.19 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|87
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|314
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|11K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +65.24 USD
Worst Trade: -39 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 35
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +269.48 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -154.43 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 10
|
Dukascopy-live-1
|0.00 × 500
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 23
|
Ava-Real 2
|0.00 × 32
|
BDSwissSC-Real01
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 12
|
XMGlobal-Real 38
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 32
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
CityIndexUK-Live 102
|0.00 × 142
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 41
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 80
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
|0.00 × 293
|
InvestAZ-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 126
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
|0.00 × 9
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 11
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 3
A real advisor with a 3-year history on AUD/CAD. A calm strategy with a focus on stable growth and risk control.
12 years of trading experience. Automatic strategy on AUD/CAD with moderate risk and stable income.
Algorithmic trading without aggression: AUD/CAD on H4 with a history of real profit and safe growth. Clear risk management.
The main emphasis is on calm, balanced trading based on technical analysis, trend signals, and volume. The strategy is ideal for investors looking for stability rather than aggressive returns.
Target return: 4-8% per month
Max drawdown: <21% (real history)
